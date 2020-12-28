Cop steals friend's bank card, goes on shopping spree

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 31-year-old police officer has been fined $5 000 or 10 days in prison by a Gweru magistrate after he was convicted of stealing a friend's bank card which he used to buy beer and groceries.Xavier Tawanda Mushunje, who is stationed at Parliament Building in Harare, pleaded guilty to stealing almost $9 000 from Andrew Phiri when he appeared before Mr Progress Murandu yesterday.On December 17, 2020, Mushunje approached Phiri and asked for financial assistance saying his vehicle had been clamped by Gweru City Council employees. Mushunje, the court heard requested, $1 230 from Phiri so that he could pay to have his vehicle released.Phiri gave Mushunje his One Money card and personal identification number.The two agreed that once Mushunje paid the fine to Gweru City Council, he would return the card. At around 2pm on the same day, Phiri received notification messages on his mobile phone indicating that $8 916.59 had been withdrawn from his account and the purchase was done at a supermarket in Gweru.Phiri then realised that his card was being used without his authority and made a police report.A follow-up was made with the supermarket where CCTV footage showed Mushunje buying beer and groceries using the complainant's card.Mushenje was tracked down to Shangani and was arrested while he was on his way to Bulawayo.Phiri's card was recovered and Mushunje paid back all the money he had used.