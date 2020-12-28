Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa orders Harare audit

by Staff reporter
President Mnangagwa has ordered a forensic audit on Harare City Council to get to the bottom of deep-rooted corruption that has seen two mayors, many councillors and senior officials being arrested.

Corruption in the MDC-run council - mostly involving the irregular parcelling out of land — has resulted in the arrest of former mayor, Herbert Gomba, his successor Jacob Mafume and many councillors.

Senior managers arrested include town clerk, Hosiah Chisango, housing director Addmore Nhekairo, city planner Priscilla Charumbira, finance director Tendai Kwenda, housing development officer Edgar Dzehonye, human capital director Cainos Chingombe and former acting human resources director Mr Matthew Marara.

In his End of Year message at State House in Harare yesterday, the President said his Government would not relent the fight against corruption.

"My Government is unrelenting in the fight against corruption, through the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and other relevant institutions.

"In the case of Harare City Council, I have directed the Auditor General to carry out a thorough forensic audit to establish the alleged intricate web of corruption within the local authority," said President Mnangagwa.

"The pursuit of proceeds of crime has also gathered momentum with ill-gotten wealth being forfeited to the State.

"Efforts are also underway to extradite all fugitives of justice. Rest assured that these efforts will be undertaken without fear or favour."

He condemned the gruesome murder of children and urged criminal courts to ensure that perpetrators faced appropriate full wrath of the law.

"Let me also warn the perpetrators of armed robberies and other crimes that our security agencies will be vigilant and not tolerate the degeneration of law and order in our country. I call upon communities not to harbour or hide criminals," he said.

President Mnangagwa congratulated newly-elected MDC-T leader, Senator Douglas Mwonzora for winning the opposition party's just-ended extraordinary congress that was held in compliance with a Supreme Court judgement.

"Let me take this opportunity to formally and personally congratulate Senator Douglas Mwonzora for prevailing at that congress. We took particular note of his declared wish to guide and reshape the politics of opposition towards constructive engagement with the Government of the day.

"This is a very welcome move for our nation which is likely to put politics of rancour behind us, thus triggering collaboration, development and the harmony we sorely needed for national progress," he said.

He assured Mr Mwonzora of collaboration between the MDC-T and the Zanu-PF Government towards the growth and prosperity of the nation.

"Once the pledge and positive shift extended by the opposition happens, a new chapter will indeed begin, paving the way for consensual politics grater unity, peace, harmony and accelerated development. We appeal to all those still stuck to yesterday's politics of destructive confrontation and obstruction to learn from this salutary gesture by the MDC-T. To be in opposition need not mean being unduly negative, confrontation, divisive and disloyal to one's nation and people," he said.

Mr Mwonzora trounced his three rivals, Dr Thokozani Khupe, Engineer Ellias Mudzuri and Mr Morgan Komichi. He has since appointed a new-look executive in which he has retained the three to their original portfolio.

Source - the herald

Most Popular In 7 Days