Chamisa's MDC fires all workers

News / National

by Staff reporter

BELEAGUERED MDC-Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa yesterday terminated contracts for all the 105 party workers, as the opposition party falls into financial doldrums.In a letter written by the party acting MDC-A secretary-general Mr David Chimhini, the workers were told to surrender all party equipment and documents."This letter serves to inform you that your fixed term contract of employment shall be expiring on December 31, 2020. All your outstanding salaries that are due to you shall be paid into your normal bank account in due course. The office will communicate with you once the funds are available."According to the letter the organisation reserved the right to either renew the contract or not, either on different terms or similar ones."In the meantime, you are required to return all the party's materials, documents or equipment which were in your custody during the period of your contract of employment," he said.According to the termination of the contracts, the party equipment and documents were supposed to have been surrendered to the office of the party's chief of staff by Thursday December 21, 2020.The employees were also required to have completed all assignments given to them by their respective supervisors while kindly ensuring progress reports or plans were all in place by December 28,2020.MDC-A fired employees were also advised to continue treating any information and knowledge about the party one might have gained during the period of service in very strict confidence always."It must never be divulged to any other persons not authorised by the organisation," reads the letter.MDC-A spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere confirmed the termination of the employees' contracts."Our staff were on annual contracts which expired on December 31, 2020. "The administrative department is currently in the process of working on renewals," she said.