Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Choruma's body to be flown in

by Staff reporter
18 secs ago | Views
THE man who brought Richard Choruma to Highlanders, Rahman Gumbo has expressed shock at the former diminutive midfielder's untimely death and described him as a gentleman of the game.

Choruma died at Tembisa Hospital in Johannesburg's East Rand in South Africa on Tuesday morning after suffering stomach complications and kidney failure.

His body is expected to be flown into Bulawayo on Friday next week ahead of burial.

Former Warriors' skipper Esrom Nyandoro, who is co-ordinating the funeral wake in South Africa, yesterday indicated that the family will formally advise them about burial arrangements.

However, close family members said Choruma's body will be flown in next Friday, with burial taking place the following day.

"Am still in shock. I just can't believe it. Umafana was a perfect gentleman of the game and to be told that he is no more is like a sudden horror chapter in a romantic novel. How do you take that in," said Gumbo, who won the first two of Highlanders' four championship titles on the trot as head coach.

Choruma joined the Bosso engine room full of talent in 2000 and immediately became a key member of that department as Bosso marched neck to neck for the title with city rivals AmaZulu.

Highlanders will remember that last match of the season when Bosso travelled to Masvingo to take on Masvingo United at Mucheke Stadium in 2000 needing nothing short of victory to bag their second league title on the trot.

Usuthu were at Barbourfields Stadium taking on Railstars in a city derby.

Bosso took the lead through a 61st minute header by skipper Thulani "Biya" Ncube and the script seemed to be going according to plan until Masvingo pulled level with 12 minutes to go.

A draw was not an option for Gumbo and his charges, but Masvingo held on till the final whistle. There was dead silence at the stadium as the fans and team waited for results from Emagumeni and when news filtered through that Railstars had thumped Usuthu 3-1, there was jubilation and Choruma had bagged his first PSL championship medal.

The former Young Warriors and senior national team midfielder became a key member of the Bosso midfield for the next three years as they crushed all teams they faced. They were again chasing the big one with Usuthu in 2001 and the matter had to be settled on the last day of the season as the two Bulawayo sides collided at a jam packed Barbourfields Stadium.

A Charles Chilufya penalty settled matters and Bosso won 1-0.

The following year Bosso, now under the late Eddie May, were simply invincible and won the league championship by a massive 20 points. They lost just two matches and conceded 14 goals in that season.

Former Bosso chairman and manager Ernest "Maphepha" Sibanda yesterday said it was a cruel blow to football to lose such a promising administrator.

"Personally, I was seeing that boy taking our football administration to higher levels. This is a cruel blow to football but we are mortals after all, God has decided and we can't do anything about it except to count our losses," said Sibanda.

Source - chroncile

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC fires all workers

38 secs ago | 0 Views

State seeks Mafume bail revocation

1 min ago | 1 Views

Tino visits Mnangagwa

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Missing policeman feared dead

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimra rubbishes SA minister's claims on border chaos

2 mins ago | 7 Views

Chalane recedes, no major damage recorded

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa orders Harare audit

4 mins ago | 8 Views

Cop steals friend's bank card, goes on shopping spree

4 mins ago | 6 Views

US admits Zimbabwe regime change plot

5 mins ago | 6 Views

War vets hail Mnangagwa

5 mins ago | 8 Views

Sangoma saves 'poacher' from serving jail time

6 mins ago | 7 Views

Zanu-PF UK/Europe Chairman Cde Masimba Tawengwa dies at 48

12 hrs ago | 2085 Views

Mnangagwa demands loyalty from Zanu-PF members

14 hrs ago | 673 Views

Zec pleads with citizens to register to vote

14 hrs ago | 735 Views

Zimbabwe opposition must smell the coffee

15 hrs ago | 1281 Views

Mwonzora vows to keep Zanu-PF on its toes

15 hrs ago | 784 Views

Khupe accepts VP post with conditions

15 hrs ago | 5613 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates Mwonzora

15 hrs ago | 2016 Views

Mwonzora reaches out to Chamisa

15 hrs ago | 4864 Views

Kombi driver kills minor pedestrian

17 hrs ago | 922 Views

Mnangagwa takes annual leave, Chiwenga, Mohadi takes over

19 hrs ago | 2444 Views

PHOTOS: Bridge washed away by rains

20 hrs ago | 4207 Views

Khupe enjoys same perks as that of a Cabinet Minister

20 hrs ago | 4143 Views

Zanu-PF keen to establish Mwonzora's attitude on sanctions

20 hrs ago | 2171 Views

Mwonzora says he is not on Zanu-PF payroll

20 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Mnangagwa's nephew in mine wrangle, kicked off gold claim

20 hrs ago | 727 Views

The tale of a captured judiciary

20 hrs ago | 679 Views

Chaotic MDC-T congress spells doom for opposition

20 hrs ago | 640 Views

Zinara mulls tolling voucher as gridlocks mount

20 hrs ago | 579 Views

Zimra garnishes City of Harare accounts

20 hrs ago | 308 Views

Chamisa controlled HCC hit by fresh corruption scandal

20 hrs ago | 787 Views

Villagers reject Chalane rescue

20 hrs ago | 741 Views

Mnangagwa will not be removed by demonstrations and social media activism

20 hrs ago | 430 Views

Loga tests positive for COVID-19

20 hrs ago | 430 Views

ZRA warns of illegal recruitment for Batoka Gorge project

20 hrs ago | 256 Views

Chicken Inn hold on to Chirinda

21 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zimbabwe will be a shell by 2023

21 hrs ago | 626 Views

Chamisa must groom MDC cadres

21 hrs ago | 545 Views

Plot to extort Makandiwa exposed

21 hrs ago | 703 Views

Gweru market contractors miss deadline

21 hrs ago | 172 Views

What Zanu-PF would do as an opposition – Part 1

21 hrs ago | 139 Views

Musona nets brace

21 hrs ago | 371 Views

Man dies after falling from rock

21 hrs ago | 252 Views

Govt to regularise informal urban settlements to prevent demolitions

21 hrs ago | 369 Views

Khupe will cool down, says Mwonzora

21 hrs ago | 607 Views

Zapu to establish welfare fund for its vetarans

21 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe artistes face a bleak 2021

21 hrs ago | 59 Views

National Foods offer funds to rehabilitate road

21 hrs ago | 273 Views

Elephants wreak havoc

21 hrs ago | 304 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days