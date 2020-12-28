UK donates US$340,000 towards Chalane storm

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE United Kingdom (UK) government has donated US$340 000 towards tropical storm Chalane victims in hard hit areas.British ambassador to Zimbabwe Melanie Robinson announced the donation in a statement posted on the embassy's Twitter account yesterday.Robinson said the fund which was released through Start Fund, a humanitarian organisation, was aimed at reducing the potential impacts of the storm.The storm made a landfall in Chimanimani and some areas throughout the country on Wednesday and marked by heavy rains and strong winds which destroyed properties."In response to tropical storm Chalane, the part UK supported Start Fund has allocated £250 to pre-empt needs and act early to reduce the impacts of the storm,"Robinson said.Chimanimani East legislator, Joshua Saco said as at Wednesday, there was no loss of lives due to the storm or major damages on infrastructure save for a few houses whose roofs were blown away by strong winds.In a statement yesterday, the Meteorological Service Department said the storm had weakened, with the highest amount of rainfall of 87mm recorded in Tsholotsho.Prior to the landfall, government moved in to evacuate people who could be affected by the storm in Manicaland Province, which was also affected by Cyclone Idai.Local authorities in areas that could be affected by tropical storm Chalane also set up evacuation centres at schools community halls and other public institutions which could provide shelter to people.