NetOne boss Muchenje fired via section 11(2) notice

News / National

by Staff reporter

EMBATTLED NetOne chief executive Lazarus Muchenje has been fired from the parastatal.NetOne acting board chairperson Susan Mutangadura made the announcement in a notice published in the first issue of the 2021 Government Gazette.Mutangadura did not specify the reasons for Muchenje's sacking, but he has for the past two years been involved in a vicious turf war with the board and has been accused of abuse of office."It is hereby notified in terms of section 11(2) of the Public Entities Corporate Governance Regulations, 2018, published in Statutory Instrument 168 of 2018 that Mr Lazarus Muchenje, the chief executive officer for NetOne Cellular (Private) Limited is hereby dismissed with effect from December 21st, 2020," the notice read.This is the third time that Muchenje has been fired from the State-controlled enterprise. Previous two dismissals were withdrawn after being challenged in court.