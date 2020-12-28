Latest News Editor's Choice


Food shortages hit evacuation centres

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
FOOD Shortages have hit evacuation centres in Manicaland following the delay by government to disburse funds to cater for tropical storm villagers affected by Cyclone Chalane.

The tropical depression which has since moved out of the country left electricity destroyed, plunging villagers in evacuation centres in darkness.

Vincent Masukume from department of Social Welfare told stakeholders in Mutare yesterday which was chaired by Manicaland provincial development coordinator and CPU chairperson Edgar Seenza that they have a short supply of food.

He also said that children have been displaced more than adults.

"We are experiencing a shortfall of food stuffs, there have been delay in the disbursement of Civil Protection Unit funds and we are also working with the World Food Programme on the issue of food," he said.

"We have shortages of grain in areas such as Mutare, Nyanga and Mutasa, so those who are willing to assist us you can come on board," he said

"Children are the most affected and they have been displaced more than adults we have been in communication with people at Simukai and they are willing to help some of the children," he said

Most villagers in Chimanimani have resisted to go to evacuation centres.

Addressing the same meeting, a Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission Distribution Company official said that strong winds caused a trail of destruction after destroying electricity poles. As a result most evacuation centres have no electricity.

He said restoring power supply might take long due to bad weather conditions.

"There is widespread electricity outages in some evacuation centres, the strong winds have resulted in a number of electricity poles falling down, as l speak some evacuation centres in Chimanimani, Chipinge and Nyanga do not have electricity,"said the official, who refused to be named in the Press.

"Restoration works might take longer than anticipated because of the bad weather conditions. In Chipinge we have five areas without power supply and Nyanga we have four areas among others in the Manicaland province," he said

During the meeting it was noted that the tropical depression left a trail of destruction with trees falling in Vumba and at Skyline in Chimanimani due to strong winds.
He said they will issue a press statement through their publicity desk.

Meteorological Services Department Manicaland's chief Lucas Murambi said the tropical depression have since moved out of the country.

He said during the tropical depression Mutare received more rains than any other area.

"Mutare had more rainfall than any other areas, we recorded 42mm for Mutare while Chimanimani had less than 30mm," he said

"The tropical depression have moved fast out of the country but in the coming days we are going to have strong winds and rains are going to remain with us, since we are in the rainy season and these are normal rains and Manicaland will receive more rains than any other areas," he said.

"I am happy that the tropical depression have moved out of the country fast," he said.

Security details who attended the meeting raised concern over the issue of electricity supply as this might cause issues to do with crime in evacuation centres chief among them being rape cases and gender based violence.

Seenza urged Zimbabweans to continue to be vigilant despite the tropical depression being weakened.

Source - newsday

