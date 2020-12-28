Latest News Editor's Choice


Mugabe dies of COVID-19

Well-known Bulawayo tycoon Worthwhile Mugabe has died.

He died of Covid-19 in Harare.

Mugabe was DSK Holdings managing director.

Mr Mugabe was Worthwhile Investments founder. His company DSK Holdings had six subsidiary companies namely DSK Electricals, Girjac Services, High Peak Cables and Hardware, Power Control Systems, Kayzed Sales and another portfolio offering accommodation in Dalesford, Gweru's leafy suburb. He also had his footprints outside the country.

Being a well-seasoned and experienced industrialist, Mr Mugabe had on countless times been awarded various private sector leadership accolades from reputable organisations such as Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC), MEGAFEST and Zimbabwe Institute of Management, to mention but a few.

Mr Mugabe had managed to create strategic alliances with internationally recognised manufactures of electrical components and other associated products.

Mr Mugabe some years back acquired spacious premises in Belmont Industrial area in Bulawayo.


Busisa Moyo, chair of ZIDA and also a prominent businessperson was shocked by the news.

Said Moyo, "This is a shock..may the family find strength and comfort. Worthwhile was a formidable, innovative and resilient colleague in business. Soft spoken but clear & aggressive in the pursuit of opportunity. Colleagues please be safe!"




Source - Byo24News

