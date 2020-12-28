Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwean refused entry into SA for not wearing a mask

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A Zimbabwean national was on 31 December 2020 refused entry into South Africa for not wearing a mask.

It is now illegal to not wear a mask in public places. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced this during his address to the nation about the country's response to the current surge of coronavirus on Monday.

President Ramaphosa has announced that South Africa has moved from Level 1 back to an adjusted Level 3 of lockdown in intensified efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Ramaphosa says, "A person who does not wear a mask covering over their nose and mouth in a public place, would be committing an offence. A person who does not wear a mask could be arrested and prosecuted. On conviction, they will be liable to a fine or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding 6 months or both a fine and imprisonment."

Lawyers for Human Rights (LHR) has outlined the processes that law enforcement officials are required to follow should an arrest be carried out for failure to wear a mask in public spaces.

LHR's Deputy Director, Wayne Ncube, says law enforcement officials must first instruct a person to wear a mask in public before attempting to make an arrest.

"The wearing of a mask is mandatory and failure to comply with the verbal instructions from an enforcement officer, which includes the military and other government services, is committing an offence. The way it works is if you are approached by a law enforcement officer, and you fail to listen to their verbal instruction to put on the mask, then you can be arrested and charged with a crime. So there is an opportunity for compliance and not just a blanket arrest enforcement," explains  Ncube.




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Since when have opposition parties 'cooperated' with ruling parties - the tragic opportunism of Zim politics

10 mins ago | 12 Views

Zanu PF demand MDC apology for asking for sanctions - privilege, is one adversary of imagination

14 mins ago | 9 Views

Over ZWL$200 000 vanishes from Nyaradzo account

1 hr ago | 435 Views

Mugabe dies of COVID-19

2 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Josta targets Bosso reunion

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Prominent rights activist Bekezela Maduma Fuzwayo dies from Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 383 Views

A toast for 2021, but......

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Travellers overwhelm Beitbridge again

2 hrs ago | 404 Views

COVID-19 vaccine: Africa must work with China

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

'2020 was challenging, but local tourism is resilient'

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Ziyambi urges association to approach NPA

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimbabweans see gloomy 2021

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Food shortages hit evacuation centres

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

COVID-19 hits Beitbridge

2 hrs ago | 303 Views

Xmas rush exposes banks

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

NetOne boss Muchenje fired via section 11(2) notice

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

UK donates US$340,000 towards Chalane storm

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Trump extends immigrant and work visa limits into Biden presidency

2 hrs ago | 254 Views

Biti predicts a tough 2021 for Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 410 Views

Mnangagwa predicts prosperous New Year

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

King Mambo's wife dies

2 hrs ago | 540 Views

Man commits suicide in front of son

2 hrs ago | 343 Views

Choruma's body to be flown in

2 hrs ago | 375 Views

Chamisa's MDC fires all workers

2 hrs ago | 409 Views

State seeks Mafume bail revocation

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Tino visits Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

Missing policeman feared dead

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Zimra rubbishes SA minister's claims on border chaos

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Chalane recedes, no major damage recorded

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Mnangagwa orders Harare audit

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Cop steals friend's bank card, goes on shopping spree

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

US admits Zimbabwe regime change plot

2 hrs ago | 358 Views

War vets hail Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Sangoma saves 'poacher' from serving jail time

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zanu-PF UK/Europe Chairman Cde Masimba Tawengwa dies at 48

14 hrs ago | 2228 Views

Mnangagwa demands loyalty from Zanu-PF members

17 hrs ago | 705 Views

Zec pleads with citizens to register to vote

17 hrs ago | 788 Views

Zimbabwe opposition must smell the coffee

17 hrs ago | 1339 Views

Mwonzora vows to keep Zanu-PF on its toes

17 hrs ago | 816 Views

Khupe accepts VP post with conditions

17 hrs ago | 6068 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates Mwonzora

17 hrs ago | 2146 Views

Mwonzora reaches out to Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 5098 Views

Kombi driver kills minor pedestrian

19 hrs ago | 953 Views

Mnangagwa takes annual leave, Chiwenga, Mohadi takes over

22 hrs ago | 2501 Views

PHOTOS: Bridge washed away by rains

22 hrs ago | 4329 Views

Khupe enjoys same perks as that of a Cabinet Minister

22 hrs ago | 4276 Views

Zanu-PF keen to establish Mwonzora's attitude on sanctions

23 hrs ago | 2232 Views

Mwonzora says he is not on Zanu-PF payroll

23 hrs ago | 1540 Views

Mnangagwa's nephew in mine wrangle, kicked off gold claim

23 hrs ago | 743 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days