242 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe has recorded 242 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths in the past 24 hoursThis means the country has had 719 new Covid-19 cases and nine deaths in the last three days.All of the 242 cases reported yesterday were local transmissions.The deaths were reported by Masvingo, Mashonaland East and Harare.Yesterday, 1 677 PCR tests were done.Encouragingly, 96 new recoveries reported yesterday, taking the national recovery rate to 81,1 percent.Active cases are now 2 254 as at yesterday.Since March when the first case was reported in Zimbabwe, 13 867 cases have been reported but there have been 11 250 recoveries and 363 deaths.