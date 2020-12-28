Zimbabwe hospitals overwhelmed and overrun by Covid-19 virus

News / National

by Staff reporter

Government spokesman Nick Mangwana has revealed that Zimbabwean hospitals are being overwhelmed and overrun by the Covid-19 virus.Mangwana revealed this on the microblogging site Twitter.Said Mangwana, "We hear UK beds are overwhelmed by Covid-19. Well, that's them.They say in SA, hospital admission thresholds are now quite high- that's them. But, let me tell you about our own situation, don't catch the virus if you can avoid it. We are being overwhelmed and overrun by this virus."Mangwana also hinted that Zimbabwe might revert to higher level lockdowns if citizens act irresponsible.Said Mangwana, "Personally I hated the higher level lockdowns. I know it may sound idealistic, but don't you think that, if we all make it our New Year Resolution to act responsibly as if we are in a hard Lockdown, we can possibly avoid going back there? Ini hangu lockdown yakandirwadza ini."Zimbabwe has recorded 242 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths in the past 24 hoursThis means the country has had 719 new Covid-19 cases and nine deaths in the last three days.All of the 242 cases reported yesterday were local transmissions.The deaths were reported by Masvingo, Mashonaland East and Harare.Yesterday, 1 677 PCR tests were done.Encouragingly, 96 new recoveries reported yesterday, taking the national recovery rate to 81,1 percent.Active cases are now 2 254 as at yesterday.Since March when the first case was reported in Zimbabwe, 13 867 cases have been reported but there have been 11 250 recoveries and 363 deaths.