Solusi High School to clear students next week

Solusi Adventist High School has sent out a circular announcing that it will be clearing students for 2021 first term.

Acting headmaster Z Sibanda conveyed the message in a letter dated 31 December 2020.

The process will be done at the Adventist Book Centre and some parents think the school is trying to reap them off.

Outgoing forms 4 and 6 will be cleared on 4 January 2021 while forms 2, 3, 4 and 6 will be cleared on 08/01/2021-ABC.

Sibanda said that anyone who will not clear at this time, it will be considered that they have rejected their place for 2021.

"I want to CLEARLY state that anyone who will not clear at this time, it will be considered that they have rejected their place for 2021, and so let us be vigilant to avoid inconveniences. it is also a requirement for extra territorial students to produce COVID 19 clearance certificates on opening of school. We promise our commitment to deliver our best in 2021."



Zimbabwe postponed the reopening of schools planned for next week, the government said on Wednesday, due to a surge in coronavirus infections and a tropical storm sweeping through the region.
The government had set January 4 as the date to reopen primary and secondary schools, after many students missed class for much of 2019 as the country tried to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Zimbabwe has recorded more than 13,000 cases of Covid-19 and 359 deaths. Daily cases have averaged more than 100 this week, compared to less than 50 last month.

A teachers' union earlier petitioned the courts to stop the reopening of schools, saying it was not safe for students to return to class.

Tumisang Thabela, secretary for the ministry of primary and secondary education, said the surge in infections and the threat from tropical storm Chalane, expected to hit Zimbabwe from Mozambique, had forced the postponement of the new term.

"The date for the commencement of the 2021 school calendar for all primary and secondary schools will be announced in due course as the government monitors the situation," Thabela said in a statement.

Since March, pupils have only had a few weeks of classes, if any, as schools offered a staggered reopening from September, with students studying for public exams a priority.

With internet access limited, online learning is confined only to the richest families.

Most Popular In 7 Days