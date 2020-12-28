Farmer loses US$11k to a robber

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A BINDURA farmer was allegedly assaulted with an iron bar before being robbed of his US$11 000 and mobile phones.

The matter came to light at the Bindura magistrates courts yesterday where James Kambako (40) appeared before magistrate Ethel Chichera.Kambako was remanded in custody to January 15.The state alleged on December 27 last year, Kambako stormed at Winston Mukunda's homestead armed with an iron bar which he used to assault him before tying his hands and legs with a piece of cloth.After tying and assaulting the farmer,the suspect robbed him of his money, mobile phones and a Samsung 42 inch television.The police managed to track the suspect using the stolen mobile phone.The farmer also managed to positively identify the suspect after his arrest.