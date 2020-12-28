Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teacher jailed 16 months for salary protest

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Human rights lawyers have filed a High Court bail appeal for a widowed primary school teacher sentenced to 16 months imprisonment after she was arrested for public violence during a "peaceful" protest for better pay.

Sheila Chisirimunhu, a gender and welfare secretary for the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ), began her jail time last week amid outrage from trade union movements and human rights campaigners.

"We are investing our energies in doing all we can to have ARTUZ leader Sheila Chirisamhuru released from prison," said attorneys from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

"And on Thursday we filed a bail application at Masvingo High Court pending determination of her appeal against both conviction and sentence."

Chisirimunhu was arrested a few months ago during a protest by teachers in Masvingo calling on the government to reinstate their downgraded salaries back to US$520.

"Sheila joined other teachers and peacefully protested against the illegal salary slash. Sheila was arrested and charged with public violence," says ARTUZ in an online petition demanding her release.

"No incidence of violence was ever reported during and after the protest. Sheila was ridiculously convicted of public violence. Her crime was asking for the restoration of her salary."

The 53-year-old teacher and unionist will serve 10 months after a magistrate set aside six months of her sentence on condition of good behavior. A male co-defendant was acquitted.

"Both the conviction and sentence are an assault on the freedom to petition duty bearers and labor justice," ARTUZ argues. "The government has curtailed the freedom of assembly and criminalized trade unionism. We demand Sheila's freedom!"

Responding to Twitter users demanding Chisirimunhu's release, government spokesperson Nick Ndabaningi Mangwana pushed back and accused the activists of "agenda driving."

"I am not aware of this case and its intricacies," he bantered on a post which had asked if President Emmerson Mnangagwa was aware of the teacher's plight.

"I think if one wants to arrive at a value judgment, a perusal of the court record first would be more informative than to rush to conclusions based on this type of agenda driving post."

Source - zimlive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's spin doctor accuses South Africa politicians of patronising Zimbabweans

14 mins ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Kadewere

16 mins ago | 43 Views

Mwonzora reiterates his readiness to work with political rivals

17 mins ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa strikes the right chord, claims War vets

20 mins ago | 15 Views

Bulawayo-based rapper on MTV awards shortlist

20 mins ago | 14 Views

Drawing parallels between bitter election losers Khupe and Trump

36 mins ago | 18 Views

Govt licenses more private labs for Covid-19 testing

37 mins ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwean linked US hip-ho artists MF Doom dies

38 mins ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe's severe food insecurity levels up 27%

42 mins ago | 11 Views

Car prices shoot at Musina as panic buying sets in

1 hr ago | 395 Views

Holidaymaker falls into gorge at Victoria Falls

1 hr ago | 132 Views

High school pupils jailed 3 months for bullying

1 hr ago | 144 Views

Impala car hire owner dies

1 hr ago | 284 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T blamed for disregarding Covid-19 restrictions

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Zimbabwe police slated over Covid super spreader gig

1 hr ago | 221 Views

Covid-19 certificates in school not necessary: Govt

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Farmer loses US$11k to a robber

13 hrs ago | 2648 Views

Police boss pleads for safety on roads

13 hrs ago | 589 Views

Pair murders juvenile, cut genitals

13 hrs ago | 1593 Views

Harare Provincial Heroes Acre still in a sorry state - after 40 years of self-rule

13 hrs ago | 670 Views

Mthwakazi New Year message

13 hrs ago | 617 Views

The bittersweet toxicity of the new media

13 hrs ago | 412 Views

Professors' consistent Covid-19 message

14 hrs ago | 1386 Views

A bad-bye to a bad year

14 hrs ago | 165 Views

What is the best Language to learn in 2021?

16 hrs ago | 305 Views

Biti slaps Russian woman with $15 million counter-suit

17 hrs ago | 2453 Views

Man dies after police raided a nightclub

17 hrs ago | 3634 Views

Woman 'assaulted' by police, sustain broken arms and legs

17 hrs ago | 1537 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals overwhelmed and overrun by Covid-19 virus

18 hrs ago | 2051 Views

Zimbabwe embassy in SA conforms to level 3 regulations

19 hrs ago | 1071 Views

242 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 899 Views

Since when have opposition parties 'cooperated' with ruling parties - the tragic opportunism of Zim politics

24 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Zanu PF demand MDC apology for asking for sanctions - privilege, is one adversary of imagination

24 hrs ago | 1006 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days