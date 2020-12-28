Zanu-PF, MDC-T blamed for disregarding Covid-19 restrictions

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Senior Hospital Doctors Association (ZSHDA) has raised alarm over perceived recklessness exhibited by political parties and general revellers who disregarded Covid-19 restrictions through gathering in large numbers over the past few days.The doctors are also concerned Zimbabwe is under a serious threat from the new Covid-19 variant discovered last month in South Africa where a large number of Zimbabweans living and working there are back home for the festive holidays.The requirement for travellers to produce valid Covid-19 negative certificates when exiting South Africa has also been removed by that country's government to ease congestion at the Beitbridge Border Post.However, in statement Friday, ZSHDA secretary-general Aaron Musara said the senior doctors were concerned that Zimbabwe was now exposed to the new severe pandemic variant."Zimbabwe is under serious risk from the Covid-19 strain detected in South Africa. The removal of the requirement for Covid-19 certificates for crossing via the Beitbridge Border Post exposes our nation to a severe pandemic," he warned."That combined with various socio-political events that were lined up for this festive season may mean there is super spreading going on now."Last Sunday, the MDC-T held its extraordinary congress to elect a new president to replace the late founder leader Morgan Tsvangirai. The event was held at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) and was attended by over 1 000 delegates.Former MDC-T interim president Thokozani Khupe who was one of the presidential candidates, on Wednesday announced she had tested Covid-19 positive.Also last week, Zanu-PF held a Central Committee meeting at the party headquarters in Harare where President Emmerson Mnangagwa gave a keynote address.One of the delegates at the meeting Zanu-PF's UK/EU district chair, Masimba Tawengwa Thursday succumbed to Covid-19 at the Arundel hospital in Harare after testing positive soon after leaving the caucus.Pictures have also gone viral showing thousands of party-goers gathered in public places celebrating the New Year across the country. Most of the revellers have not been observing social distancing or wearing face masks.A live musical show was held in Mbare hostels in Harare and was attended by over 2 000 people on New Year's Eve.ZSHDA's Musara said there was need for enforcement of Covid-19 mitigation measures to halt the spread of Covid-19 with figures Thursday showing that 363 people had succumbed to the pandemic."There is great need for enforcement of the Covid-19 mitigation measures while encouraging the public to observe the preventive measures for their own good. Our end-of-January to beginning-of-February do not look good from the current spread of the disease."Neighbouring South Africa has detected a new coronavirus variant, which scientists fear spreads and kills faster than the first strain.