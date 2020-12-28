Holidaymaker falls into gorge at Victoria Falls

News / National

by Staff reporter

A HARARE man on holiday with his family fell into a gorge at the Victoria Falls on New Year's Day.A rescue team by 5pm had not located him.Zimbabwe national parks (Zimparks) spokesperson Tinashe Farawo told TimesLIVE that the tourist fell into the gorge around 2.30pm."There was an incident this afternoon when a 40-year-old man fell into the gorge around 2.30pm. We are on the ground searching for him," said Farawo.The incident happened at a time when the Victoria Falls is experiencing heavy water supply from the Zambezi River owing to the recent local and regional rains.The Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) this week said an estimated 513 cubic metres per second were flowing into the Victoria Falls as of December 23 2020. This is a steady rise from 302 cubic metres per second from the same time in 2019.In April 2020 when the river flow in the Zimbabwe and Victoria Falls was low, Elmon Muleya, 29, from Victoria Falls town cheated death after he fell in a gorge into the Zambezi River before a boulder landed on him crushing both legs.In 2005 a tourist from Johannesburg died on New Year's Eve when he fell 40m down a rock face at the Victoria Falls while trying to recover spectacles he had dropped.