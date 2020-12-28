Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's severe food insecurity levels up 27%

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZIMBABWE's severe food insecurity levels have risen to 27% against the backdrop of the Covid-19 induced economic hardships, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstats) has said.

This is contained in the agency's follow-up survey to the Poverty, Income, Consumption and Expenditure Surveys (PICES) of 2017 to 2019 released last December.

"Further analysis of the data from Round 1 using the Food Insecurity Experience Scale (FIES) shows that the proportion of households facing severe food insecurity has risen over the past years. It was 27% in July 2020, up from 7% in April-May 2019," the report said.

The Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) says food security exists when all people, at all times, have physical, social, and economic access to sufficient, safe, and nutritious food that meets their dietary needs and food preferences for an active and healthy life.

"Likewise, the proportion of households facing moderate insecurity increased from 42 to 72 % during this period. Rural households were more food insecure than urban households for both food security measures," the report added.

Of the households that needed medical treatment, a slightly higher fraction was able to access treatment at 86% in August-September 2020 against 79% in the first survey in July 2020.

It was noted that lack of money was the main reason for failing to access medical treatment and that 91% of the households were unable to access treatment.

In urban areas, the proportion that received Covid-19 cash transfers from the government rose from 3 to 10% in the first and second surveys respectively. Only 1% of rural households received the cash transfers.

The proportion of households that received food aid dropped to 2% in the second round from 15%.

This was attributed to a large reduction in the share of rural households receiving food aid which fell from 23 to 3% and only 1% of urban households received food aid in both survey rounds.

The latest survey builds on the PICES of 2017 and 2019 and used a sample of 1 747 households in Round 1 and 1 639 households in Round 2 from all the country's 10 provinces.

The World Bank and UNICEF also took part in carrying out the surveys.

The methodology was through a high-frequency telephone survey to measure the socio-economic impact of Covid-19 in households.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Covid-19 impacts rural and urban migration trends

19 mins ago | 9 Views

Mnangagwa's spin doctor accuses South African politicians of patronising Zimbabweans

52 mins ago | 314 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Kadewere

53 mins ago | 325 Views

Mwonzora reiterates his readiness to work with political rivals

55 mins ago | 191 Views

Mnangagwa strikes the right chord, claims War vets

57 mins ago | 141 Views

Bulawayo-based rapper on MTV awards shortlist

58 mins ago | 67 Views

Drawing parallels between bitter election losers Khupe and Trump

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Govt licenses more private labs for Covid-19 testing

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwean linked US hip-ho artists MF Doom dies

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Car prices shoot at Musina as panic buying sets in

2 hrs ago | 684 Views

Holidaymaker falls into gorge at Victoria Falls

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

High school pupils jailed 3 months for bullying

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Impala car hire owner dies

2 hrs ago | 425 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T blamed for disregarding Covid-19 restrictions

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zimbabwe police slated over Covid super spreader gig

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

Teacher jailed 16 months for salary protest

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Covid-19 certificates in school not necessary: Govt

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Farmer loses US$11k to a robber

14 hrs ago | 2686 Views

Police boss pleads for safety on roads

14 hrs ago | 596 Views

Pair murders juvenile, cut genitals

14 hrs ago | 1613 Views

Harare Provincial Heroes Acre still in a sorry state - after 40 years of self-rule

14 hrs ago | 684 Views

Mthwakazi New Year message

14 hrs ago | 623 Views

The bittersweet toxicity of the new media

14 hrs ago | 422 Views

Professors' consistent Covid-19 message

14 hrs ago | 1408 Views

A bad-bye to a bad year

15 hrs ago | 171 Views

What is the best Language to learn in 2021?

17 hrs ago | 308 Views

Biti slaps Russian woman with $15 million counter-suit

18 hrs ago | 2479 Views

Man dies after police raided a nightclub

18 hrs ago | 3700 Views

Woman 'assaulted' by police, sustain broken arms and legs

18 hrs ago | 1575 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals overwhelmed and overrun by Covid-19 virus

18 hrs ago | 2069 Views

Zimbabwe embassy in SA conforms to level 3 regulations

20 hrs ago | 1082 Views

242 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 911 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days