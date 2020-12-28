Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's spin doctor accuses South Africa politicians of patronising Zimbabweans

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
Zimbabwe government spokesman Nick Mangwana has accused South Africa politicians of patronising Zimbabweans.

Mangwana said this on the microblogging site Twitter while giving statistics on imported and local COVID-19 transmissions. Out of 459 cases recorded in the last 48 hours, only one is imported from South Africa and the rest are local transmissions which show that the disease is in our midst.

Said Mangwana, "The way some South African politicians patronises us makes it very tempting to blame it all on their country, however, we have to confront our reality here. You are more likely to get coronavirus from the person you work with, shop with or eat in a restaurant with than a returnee."



Added Mangwana, "It's convenient to believe that the current coronavirus rate of infection is related to the Christmas movement from SA. But the honest truth is that, out of 459 cases recorded in 48 hours, only one is imported from SA. The rest are local transmission. The disease is in our midst."




Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa appoints Kadewere

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Mwonzora reiterates his readiness to work with political rivals

5 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa strikes the right chord, claims War vets

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Bulawayo-based rapper on MTV awards shortlist

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Drawing parallels between bitter election losers Khupe and Trump

23 mins ago | 9 Views

Govt licenses more private labs for Covid-19 testing

24 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwean linked US hip-ho artists MF Doom dies

25 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe's severe food insecurity levels up 27%

29 mins ago | 7 Views

Car prices shoot at Musina as panic buying sets in

1 hr ago | 294 Views

Holidaymaker falls into gorge at Victoria Falls

1 hr ago | 94 Views

High school pupils jailed 3 months for bullying

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Impala car hire owner dies

1 hr ago | 218 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T blamed for disregarding Covid-19 restrictions

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe police slated over Covid super spreader gig

1 hr ago | 185 Views

Teacher jailed 16 months for salary protest

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Covid-19 certificates in school not necessary: Govt

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Farmer loses US$11k to a robber

13 hrs ago | 2614 Views

Police boss pleads for safety on roads

13 hrs ago | 583 Views

Pair murders juvenile, cut genitals

13 hrs ago | 1572 Views

Harare Provincial Heroes Acre still in a sorry state - after 40 years of self-rule

13 hrs ago | 656 Views

Mthwakazi New Year message

13 hrs ago | 610 Views

The bittersweet toxicity of the new media

13 hrs ago | 407 Views

Professors' consistent Covid-19 message

13 hrs ago | 1371 Views

A bad-bye to a bad year

14 hrs ago | 161 Views

What is the best Language to learn in 2021?

16 hrs ago | 304 Views

Biti slaps Russian woman with $15 million counter-suit

17 hrs ago | 2437 Views

Man dies after police raided a nightclub

17 hrs ago | 3611 Views

Woman 'assaulted' by police, sustain broken arms and legs

17 hrs ago | 1525 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals overwhelmed and overrun by Covid-19 virus

17 hrs ago | 2036 Views

Zimbabwe embassy in SA conforms to level 3 regulations

19 hrs ago | 1067 Views

242 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 896 Views

Since when have opposition parties 'cooperated' with ruling parties - the tragic opportunism of Zim politics

23 hrs ago | 1519 Views

Zanu PF demand MDC apology for asking for sanctions - privilege, is one adversary of imagination

23 hrs ago | 999 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days