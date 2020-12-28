Mnangagwa's spin doctor accuses South Africa politicians of patronising Zimbabweans

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe government spokesman Nick Mangwana has accused South Africa politicians of patronising Zimbabweans.Mangwana said this on the microblogging site Twitter while giving statistics on imported and local COVID-19 transmissions. Out of 459 cases recorded in the last 48 hours, only one is imported from South Africa and the rest are local transmissions which show that the disease is in our midst.Said Mangwana, "The way some South African politicians patronises us makes it very tempting to blame it all on their country, however, we have to confront our reality here. You are more likely to get coronavirus from the person you work with, shop with or eat in a restaurant with than a returnee."Added Mangwana, "It's convenient to believe that the current coronavirus rate of infection is related to the Christmas movement from SA. But the honest truth is that, out of 459 cases recorded in 48 hours, only one is imported from SA. The rest are local transmission. The disease is in our midst."