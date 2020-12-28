Latest News Editor's Choice


Woman kills hubby, daughter over New Year's Eve gig, commits suicide

by Staff reporter
8 secs ago
Florance Notito of Tavamo village under Chief Neshuro in Mwenezi East killed herself moments after allegedly using two axes to kill her husband Simbarashe Butete and their two-year-old baby girl, TellZim News reported.

The grisly murders and suicide occurred early morning today, January 02, following a domestic dispute.

After allegedly committing the heinous acts, Notito is said to have fled into the bush where she hanged herself.

Although no immediate comment could be obtained from the police, TellZim News contacted Chief Neshuro's secretary Pinias Shoko who confirmed the tragedy.

"I was informed about the unfortunate incident a few moments ago. The village head told me the axe that was used in the murder of Butete is still stuck on his head. I was also informed that villagers are looking for Butete's wife who is said to have fled into the bushes.

 Tavamo village head Robson Paringira also confirmed the incident saying Notito's body had been found hanging on as tree.

"She killed her husband and their baby girl using two separate axes. Both axes were found stuck in each of the victims' heads," said Paringira.

Sources told TellZim News that Butete was in the business of selling cellphones at Rutenga growth point.

They said he came home early in the morning after spending the whole night at a New Year's Eve gig at Rutenga.

An argument began after Notito was not convinced by her husband's explanations.

"The wife complained that Butete was squandering all the money while his family lacked many basics so she attacked him as he got into his bed.

By the time of writing, the dead bodies were being transported to Neshuro District Hospital mortuary.

Source - tellzim

