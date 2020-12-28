Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman lives in fear of being bewitched by hubby's mistress

by Staff reporter
A Bulawayo woman is living in fear of being bewitched by her husband's mistress after the latter allegedly stole her nightdress from their matrimonial home supposedly to take it to a sangoma for ritual purposes.

This came out at the Bulawayo Civil Court where Sheilah Chidoko was seeking a peace order against her husband's lover Nomakhosi Moyo, accusing her of being violent towards her.

Chidoko claimed Moyo was always coming to her house to attack her, saying she should leave the husband for her.

"I am applying for a peace order against Nomakhosi Moyo who is my husband's girlfriend because she is always coming to my place to insult and assault me. I am now living in fear as she had harassed me on several occasions.

I am afraid that she will end up harming me and my property.

"On 1 December 2020 she came to my house and assaulted me. She came with a knife which she later left and went to the police to make a false report that I had assaulted her.

After she went, I later discovered that she had taken some of my clothes including a nightdress. When she returned the clothes, she, however, didn't return the night dress," said a fearful Chidoko while insisting that Moyo should bring back her bed-gown. She also begged the court to bar Moyo from coming to her house.

Moyo however, didn't come to court to defend herself, leading presiding magistrate Nomasiko Ndlovu to grant an order in favour of Chadoko which compels Moyo not to verbally and physically harass her and also not to go to her house in Makokoba suburb.

Source - bmetro

