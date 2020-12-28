Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Prophet declares war on small house

by Staff reporter
47 secs ago | Views
Spiritual lock key master, Prophet Black Elisha has declared war on "small houses" as he believes they are the major cause of marital problems.

He code named the operation - Operation expose small house by 2021.

In his end of year message the maverick cleric said many women approached him for help after mistresses caused problems in their marriages.

"I have helped more than 500 women who were facing problems in their marriages, problems that were caused by the small houses who would have fallen in love with their husbands thereby causing them to neglect their families,"he said.

He said one of the push factors was of a woman who was a bit under the weather while her 12-year-old son had suffered speech impairment after he was bewitched. He said as a result the man of the house deserted his family to stay with his mistress.

"He left his wife suffering with the child with no one to turn to for help and that touched me a lot," he said.
Black Elisha explained how the spiritual key would work.

"A woman who suspects that her husband is cheating on her should bring the key that I would pray for, after that if her husband sleeps with his small house, they will stick together causing them to be caught while they are stuck together," he revealed.

He said a small house could be a man or woman who sleeps with a married person.

"To me a small house could be any person who falls in love with a married person. So that person would cause his or her partner that they commit adultery with to plunge into trouble as they would be caught," he said.

He said operation expose small house by 2021 is based on biblical verses as God abhors adultery.

"God hates a small house and there are many verses which prove that for example Hebrews 13:4 says: "Let marriage be held in honour among all and let the marriage bed be undefiled for God would judge the sexually immoral and the adulterous."

He went on to say marriage must be an institution of peace and love.

"The central objective of this operation is to restore love, peace and honour in marriages. A marriage without the headache caused by a small house is enjoyable,"he said.



Source - bmetro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Businessman 'divorces' wife over witchcraft

1 min ago | 2 Views

Woman lives in fear of being bewitched by hubby's mistress

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Woman kills hubby, daughter over New Year's Eve gig, commits suicide

9 mins ago | 15 Views

52 arrested, DJ on the run over New Year eve Covid-19 super spreader bash

12 mins ago | 10 Views

'Zim hospitals overwhelmed by covid 19' - overwhelmed by 225 patients or official figures are fake

4 hrs ago | 749 Views

Mnangagwa's leave, a pitstop to nowhere

4 hrs ago | 905 Views

Covid-19 impacts rural and urban migration trends

5 hrs ago | 389 Views

Mnangagwa's spin doctor accuses South African politicians of patronising Zimbabweans

5 hrs ago | 2000 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Kadewere

5 hrs ago | 1816 Views

Mwonzora reiterates his readiness to work with political rivals

5 hrs ago | 1181 Views

Mnangagwa strikes the right chord, claims War vets

5 hrs ago | 783 Views

Bulawayo-based rapper on MTV awards shortlist

5 hrs ago | 211 Views

Drawing parallels between bitter election losers Khupe and Trump

5 hrs ago | 466 Views

Govt licenses more private labs for Covid-19 testing

6 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zimbabwean linked US hip-ho artists MF Doom dies

6 hrs ago | 503 Views

Zimbabwe's severe food insecurity levels up 27%

6 hrs ago | 83 Views

Car prices shoot at Musina as panic buying sets in

6 hrs ago | 1749 Views

Holidaymaker falls into gorge at Victoria Falls

6 hrs ago | 643 Views

High school pupils jailed 3 months for bullying

6 hrs ago | 448 Views

Impala car hire owner dies

6 hrs ago | 864 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T blamed for disregarding Covid-19 restrictions

6 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zimbabwe police slated over Covid super spreader gig

6 hrs ago | 647 Views

Teacher jailed 16 months for salary protest

6 hrs ago | 295 Views

Covid-19 certificates in school not necessary: Govt

6 hrs ago | 170 Views

Farmer loses US$11k to a robber

18 hrs ago | 2868 Views

Police boss pleads for safety on roads

18 hrs ago | 640 Views

Pair murders juvenile, cut genitals

18 hrs ago | 1740 Views

Harare Provincial Heroes Acre still in a sorry state - after 40 years of self-rule

18 hrs ago | 731 Views

Mthwakazi New Year message

18 hrs ago | 692 Views

The bittersweet toxicity of the new media

18 hrs ago | 465 Views

Professors' consistent Covid-19 message

19 hrs ago | 1505 Views

A bad-bye to a bad year

19 hrs ago | 179 Views

What is the best Language to learn in 2021?

21 hrs ago | 331 Views

Biti slaps Russian woman with $15 million counter-suit

22 hrs ago | 2623 Views

Man dies after police raided a nightclub

22 hrs ago | 3994 Views

Woman 'assaulted' by police, sustain broken arms and legs

22 hrs ago | 1663 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals overwhelmed and overrun by Covid-19 virus

23 hrs ago | 2141 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days