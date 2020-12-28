Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man caught pants down with a donkey

by Staff reporter
23 secs ago | Views
A man, who has been enduring a sex drought since 2015, was caught indulging in sex with a donkey in a bushy area near his homestead in Gokwe.

The bestiality incident which has become a subject of discussion in Manami Village happened last week on Friday.

According to a source Kudakwashe Moyo, who was herding cattle, bumped into Silvanos Mukwazhi while he was busy bonking a village head's donkey in the bush.

Seeing that he had been caught in a shameful act, Mukwazhi who had lowered his trousers to knee level during the act, took to his heels.

The source said the frightened Mukwazhi left his shoes at the scene.

Moyo never bothered to give chase, he took the shoes and headed to the owner of the donkey's homestead and reported Mukwazhi.

"He reported the matter to the village head Ncube who later referred the matter to Chief Mkoka. Chief Mkoka is the one who is presiding over the matter," said the source.

Appearing before Chief Mkoka, Mukwazhi said since 2015 after he unceremoniously broke up with his long-time flame, no lady has been accepting his love proposal.

"For five years now my life has been a sad episode because there is no lady who has been accepting my love proposal," said Mukwazhi.

He said he has sought help from a prophet but nothing has changed.

"I enlisted the services of a prophet to help me exorcise the bad spell that was presumably cast upon me by my ex-girlfriend five years ago, but nothing changed.

"Since that time I have not had sex, out of desperation I had to indulge in sex with a donkey of the village head," he told Chief Mkoka's traditional court.

Chief Mkoka confirmed the incident: "I am a handling a case of bestiality where Silvanos Mukwazhi was caught indulging in sex with a donkey belonging to the village head. He admitted and apologised. The court will sit on Thursday next week for a ruling."

Source - bmetro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Married woman bonks truck driver for bucket of maize

2 mins ago | 4 Views

Prophet declares war on small house

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Businessman 'divorces' wife over witchcraft

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Woman lives in fear of being bewitched by hubby's mistress

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Woman kills hubby, daughter over New Year's Eve gig, commits suicide

13 mins ago | 26 Views

52 arrested, DJ on the run over New Year eve Covid-19 super spreader bash

15 mins ago | 18 Views

'Zim hospitals overwhelmed by covid 19' - overwhelmed by 225 patients or official figures are fake

4 hrs ago | 761 Views

Mnangagwa's leave, a pitstop to nowhere

4 hrs ago | 918 Views

Covid-19 impacts rural and urban migration trends

5 hrs ago | 394 Views

Mnangagwa's spin doctor accuses South African politicians of patronising Zimbabweans

5 hrs ago | 2011 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Kadewere

5 hrs ago | 1836 Views

Mwonzora reiterates his readiness to work with political rivals

5 hrs ago | 1184 Views

Mnangagwa strikes the right chord, claims War vets

5 hrs ago | 790 Views

Bulawayo-based rapper on MTV awards shortlist

5 hrs ago | 211 Views

Drawing parallels between bitter election losers Khupe and Trump

6 hrs ago | 468 Views

Govt licenses more private labs for Covid-19 testing

6 hrs ago | 361 Views

Zimbabwean linked US hip-ho artists MF Doom dies

6 hrs ago | 510 Views

Zimbabwe's severe food insecurity levels up 27%

6 hrs ago | 83 Views

Car prices shoot at Musina as panic buying sets in

6 hrs ago | 1756 Views

Holidaymaker falls into gorge at Victoria Falls

6 hrs ago | 645 Views

High school pupils jailed 3 months for bullying

6 hrs ago | 449 Views

Impala car hire owner dies

6 hrs ago | 870 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T blamed for disregarding Covid-19 restrictions

6 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zimbabwe police slated over Covid super spreader gig

6 hrs ago | 652 Views

Teacher jailed 16 months for salary protest

6 hrs ago | 295 Views

Covid-19 certificates in school not necessary: Govt

6 hrs ago | 170 Views

Farmer loses US$11k to a robber

18 hrs ago | 2869 Views

Police boss pleads for safety on roads

18 hrs ago | 640 Views

Pair murders juvenile, cut genitals

18 hrs ago | 1742 Views

Harare Provincial Heroes Acre still in a sorry state - after 40 years of self-rule

18 hrs ago | 732 Views

Mthwakazi New Year message

18 hrs ago | 692 Views

The bittersweet toxicity of the new media

18 hrs ago | 465 Views

Professors' consistent Covid-19 message

19 hrs ago | 1508 Views

A bad-bye to a bad year

19 hrs ago | 179 Views

What is the best Language to learn in 2021?

21 hrs ago | 331 Views

Biti slaps Russian woman with $15 million counter-suit

22 hrs ago | 2627 Views

Man dies after police raided a nightclub

22 hrs ago | 3998 Views

Woman 'assaulted' by police, sustain broken arms and legs

22 hrs ago | 1663 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals overwhelmed and overrun by Covid-19 virus

23 hrs ago | 2143 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days