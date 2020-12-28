Latest News Editor's Choice


Another funeral for Chamisa as his secretary for security and defence dies

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
The MDC Alliance Secretary for Security and Defence former Police Assistant Commissioner Emmanuel Chimwanda has died.

Chimwanda reportedly succumbed to an undisclosed illness in Harare last night.

The MDC Alliance conveyed the development on its Twitter account.

Said the MDC Alliance, "The MDC Alliance mourns the passing of Ass. Comm. Emmanuel Chimwanda, MDC Alliance Secretary for Security & Defence and former Commissioner of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission. The struggle is poorer without him.



"The Late Ass. Comm. Chimwanda was a man of justice. During the violent Bikita West by-elections in the 2000s, Chimwanda stood for peace. His commitment to the ideal of a non-violent, non-partisan, professional police force will be his enduring legacy."



MDC President Nelson Chamisa appointed Chimwanda as party secretary for defence in his National Executive Council in June 2019.

Chimwanda, who once served as Commissioner in the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), replaced ex-army Major Giles Mutsekwa.

Chimwanda was in 2009 appointed by then MDC leader and State Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai (now late) to the post of director of security in the prime minister's office.

Chimwanda is best remembered for the arrest of the late notorious war veterans leader Chenjerai Hitler Hunzvi.

Hunzvi had led Zanu-PF supporters and war veterans on a violent orgy targeting opposition supporters in Bikita during the 2000 elections, in which the MDC, contesting for the first time since formation a year ago, whittled down Zanu PF's parliamentary dominance.

He later dumped the police force insisting he would rather leave with his principles intact than take orders to allow some militant Zanu PF supporters to brutalise fellow citizens with impunity.

Source - Byo24News

