Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zupco to import buses duty free

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The suspension of duty on public service buses for Zupco is valid for 12 months with effect from yesterday.

According to the latest Government Gazette, Finance minister Mthuli Ncube in consultation with the minister of Local Government July Moyo said public service buses that enjoy the rebate have a sitting capacity of at least 60 passengers.

"The Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Private) Limited as an approved importer shall, for a period of 12 months with effect from 1 January, 2021, be allowed to import a maximum of 250 public service buses under suspension of duty as provided for in this section.

"The approved importer shall, when effecting entry on importation, or on removal from bond of a public service bus under suspension, submit with the relevant bill of entry a declaration signed by him or her, to the effect that the public service bus is to be used for transporting persons in line with the approved importer's public transportation business," read part of the notice.

In a bid to ensure that the facility would not be abused, authorities set stringent measures to outlaw the disposal of public service buses.

"An approved importer shall not dispose of any public service bus cleared under suspension of duty unless a written authority of the (Zimbabwe Revenue Authority) commissioner is obtained or payment of the duty suspended in accordance with this section has been made," further read the notice.

The notice said public service buses shall be admitted under suspension of duty only if the approved importer has the requisite papers.

The requisite papers include "a written authority from the minister of Local Government and Public Works indicating the make, model, engine number and chassis number of the public transport service bus being imported; and a valid tax clearance certificate and proof of registration in terms of the Revenue Authority Act".

The suspension of duty on coaches' imports for Zupco shows that there is no going back to the chaos of kombis as an option to urban transport.

Moyo had earlier indicated that there was no going back on the government decision to remove kombis from the road.

THE government has cleared Zupco to import at least 250 public service buses duty free as authorities seek to improve urban transport following a ban on unregistered commuter omnibuses.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Lobels MD succumb to Covid-19

34 mins ago | 264 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe placed under full lockdown with immediate effect

45 mins ago | 1203 Views

Zimbabwe's COVID-19 second wave deaths, infections soar alarmingly

2 hrs ago | 1372 Views

Jonathan Moyo pleads with Mnangagwa to return to work urgently

3 hrs ago | 3668 Views

Nathan Shamuyarira's widow dies

4 hrs ago | 1225 Views

Businessman who hired Macheso for family New Year's eve gig under probe

4 hrs ago | 1693 Views

Another funeral for Chamisa as his secretary for security and defence dies

4 hrs ago | 1578 Views

18 travellers caught with fake Covid-19 negative test results at Beitbridge border

4 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Man caught pants down with a donkey

4 hrs ago | 1742 Views

Married woman bonks truck driver for bucket of maize

4 hrs ago | 2336 Views

Prophet declares war on small house

5 hrs ago | 664 Views

Businessman 'divorces' wife over witchcraft

5 hrs ago | 727 Views

Woman lives in fear of being bewitched by hubby's mistress

5 hrs ago | 370 Views

Woman kills hubby, daughter over New Year's Eve gig, commits suicide

5 hrs ago | 805 Views

52 arrested, DJ on the run over New Year eve Covid-19 super spreader bash

5 hrs ago | 829 Views

'Zim hospitals overwhelmed by covid 19' - overwhelmed by 225 patients or official figures are fake

8 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Mnangagwa's leave, a pitstop to nowhere

8 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Covid-19 impacts rural and urban migration trends

9 hrs ago | 541 Views

Mnangagwa's spin doctor accuses South African politicians of patronising Zimbabweans

10 hrs ago | 2713 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Kadewere

10 hrs ago | 2415 Views

Mwonzora reiterates his readiness to work with political rivals

10 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Mnangagwa strikes the right chord, claims War vets

10 hrs ago | 927 Views

Bulawayo-based rapper on MTV awards shortlist

10 hrs ago | 253 Views

Drawing parallels between bitter election losers Khupe and Trump

10 hrs ago | 607 Views

Govt licenses more private labs for Covid-19 testing

10 hrs ago | 464 Views

Zimbabwean linked US hip-ho artists MF Doom dies

10 hrs ago | 691 Views

Zimbabwe's severe food insecurity levels up 27%

10 hrs ago | 102 Views

Car prices shoot at Musina as panic buying sets in

11 hrs ago | 2148 Views

Holidaymaker falls into gorge at Victoria Falls

11 hrs ago | 986 Views

High school pupils jailed 3 months for bullying

11 hrs ago | 557 Views

Impala car hire owner dies

11 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T blamed for disregarding Covid-19 restrictions

11 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zimbabwe police slated over Covid super spreader gig

11 hrs ago | 798 Views

Teacher jailed 16 months for salary protest

11 hrs ago | 396 Views

Covid-19 certificates in school not necessary: Govt

11 hrs ago | 244 Views

Farmer loses US$11k to a robber

23 hrs ago | 2946 Views

Police boss pleads for safety on roads

23 hrs ago | 664 Views

Pair murders juvenile, cut genitals

23 hrs ago | 1806 Views

Harare Provincial Heroes Acre still in a sorry state - after 40 years of self-rule

23 hrs ago | 802 Views

Mthwakazi New Year message

23 hrs ago | 727 Views

The bittersweet toxicity of the new media

23 hrs ago | 493 Views

Professors' consistent Covid-19 message

23 hrs ago | 1558 Views

A bad-bye to a bad year

23 hrs ago | 183 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days