News / National WATCH: Zimbabwe placed under full lockdown with immediate effect by Staff reporter 1 hr ago | Views VICE President Constantino Chiwenga Saturday evening reintroduced stricter lockdown measures will all workers save for essential services not allowed to go to work during the 30-day period.Highlights:- Stiff lockdown with immediate effect- Only essential services to remain open- Gatherings of not more than 30 people at funerals- Weddings, funerals, gyms, restaurants, bars banned for 30 days- Correct wearing of face masks, social distancing, hand sanitisation and temp checks to be strictly enforced- Other commercial services mining, manufacturing and agriculture to operate as before - People must stay at home save for buying food or medicines.- Curfew 6pm to 6am- Air transport to continue as before- Formal business and registered informal traders suspended for 30 days- Only exam classes are to open now- facilities and national parks to operate subject to usual health conditions- Cross boarded traders banned save for commercial and transit cargo for essential and critical services- Restaurants and bars closed for 30 days. Source - Online More on: #Chiwenga, #Lockdown, #COVID-19