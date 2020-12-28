Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: Zimbabwe placed under full lockdown with immediate effect

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
VICE President Constantino Chiwenga Saturday evening reintroduced stricter lockdown measures will all workers save for essential services not allowed to go to work during the 30-day period.





Highlights:

- Stiff lockdown with immediate effect

- Only essential services to remain open

- Gatherings of not more than 30 people at funerals

- Weddings, funerals, gyms, restaurants, bars banned for 30 days

- Correct wearing of face masks, social distancing, hand sanitisation and temp checks to be strictly enforced

- Other commercial services mining, manufacturing and agriculture to operate as before

- Open from 8am and close at 3pm

- People must stay at home save for buying food or medicines.

- Curfew 6pm to 6am

- Air transport to continue as before

- Formal business and registered informal traders suspended for 30 days

- Only exam classes are to open now

- facilities and national parks to operate subject to usual health conditions

- Cross boarded traders banned save for commercial and transit cargo for essential and critical services

- Restaurants and bars closed for 30 days.




