Lobels MD succumb to Covid-19

by Staff reporter
Lobels Bakeries managing director Heritage Mudiwa Nhende is reported to have also succumbed to Covid-19 early Saturday morning at the Arundel hospital in Harare.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe (ICAZ) confirmed his death in condolence message.

"It is with shock that we learnt of the passing of one of our members, Heritage Mudiwa Nhende CA(Z), who contributed greatly to the profession as a former chairman of the Mashonaland District Society of ICAZ."



