Zimbabwe Covid-19 cases mount

News / National

by Staff reporter

Complacency in heeding guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19 has seen new cases mounting daily, with 217 cases and six deaths reported yesterday.This saw the seven day rolling average for new cases jumping to 172 from 154 the previous day.Of the 217 cases reported, 216 were community transmission, an indication that people are thoroughly disregarding the wearing of face masks and social distancing.One case was of a returnee from South Africa.The six deaths were reported by Masvingo, Harare, Manicaland, Mashonaland Central (all one each) and Bulawayo (2).An update released by the Ministry of Health and Child Care last night indicates that 3 679 PCR tests done yesterday.Ninety-seven new recoveries were reported yesterday leaving the national recovery rate at 80,6 percent.Active cases shot up to 2 368 as at yesterday.Harare has the majority of Covid-19 cases with 549 cases, and Bulawayo 348.Other provinces have equally higher figures with Matabeleland North having the least cases at 72.As at January 1 this year, Zimbabwe has now recorded 14 084 cases, 11 347 recoveries and 369 deaths.