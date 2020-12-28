Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Khupe admitted at a local private hospital

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Movement for Democratic Change's Thokozani Khupe has been admitted at a local private health facility for further management.

Khupe who tested positive for COVID-19 after the MDC-T Extraordinary Congress is said to be in a stable condition and is in good spirits.

MDC revealed this on Twitter today.

Said MDC, "Dr Thokozani Khupe has now been admitted to a local private health facility for further management. She is in a stable condition and is in good spirits. We expect her to fully recover soon."



In a tweet Wednesday, Khupe said, "I have tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating and I ask for your prayers."

Her spokesperson, Khaliphani Pugeni confirmed that Khupe has contracted COVID-19.

"She wasn't feeling well this morning and she decided to go and get herself tested. This afternoon the results came out confirming that indeed her suspicions are true. I spoke to her about an hour ago and she was in high spirits, always working and she is going to take it a bit slow now, rest a bit.

"We just hope that this did not happen as a result of our EOC (Extraordinary Congress) over the weekend but she is in high spirits and she wants the country to know that corona(virus) is real and we must take all precautionary measures to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19 … Wash our hands, keep social distancing, keep our masks on, avoid gatherings and have a prosperous new year."

Khupe stormed out of the party's Extraordinary Congress on Sunday, claiming that then MDC-T secretary general, Douglas Mzonzora, was using a parallel voters' roll to allegedly rig the presidential election. Mwonzora won the election.

She shook hands with party members, including party presidential aspirants Elias Mudzuri, Morgen Komichi and Mwonzora, and large numbers of MDC-T activists.

Source - online

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Soldiers to deploy helicopters above Limpopo river, police will be in boats

39 mins ago | 149 Views

Jonathan Moyo wants Kuda Tagwirei arrested for breaking COVID-19 regulations

2 hrs ago | 732 Views

Confusion over validity period of Covid-19 certificates required by Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 446 Views

Lobels MD succumb to Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 1998 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe placed under full lockdown with immediate effect

4 hrs ago | 3936 Views

Zimbabwe's COVID-19 second wave deaths, infections soar alarmingly

5 hrs ago | 2276 Views

Zupco to import buses duty free

5 hrs ago | 877 Views

Jonathan Moyo pleads with Mnangagwa to return to work urgently

7 hrs ago | 5545 Views

Nathan Shamuyarira's widow dies

7 hrs ago | 1798 Views

Businessman who hired Macheso for family New Year's eve gig under probe

7 hrs ago | 2443 Views

Another funeral for Chamisa as his secretary for security and defence dies

7 hrs ago | 2040 Views

18 travellers caught with fake Covid-19 negative test results at Beitbridge border

7 hrs ago | 1367 Views

Man caught pants down with a donkey

8 hrs ago | 2205 Views

Married woman bonks truck driver for bucket of maize

8 hrs ago | 3090 Views

Prophet declares war on small house

8 hrs ago | 805 Views

Businessman 'divorces' wife over witchcraft

8 hrs ago | 889 Views

Woman lives in fear of being bewitched by hubby's mistress

8 hrs ago | 475 Views

Woman kills hubby, daughter over New Year's Eve gig, commits suicide

8 hrs ago | 981 Views

52 arrested, DJ on the run over New Year eve Covid-19 super spreader bash

8 hrs ago | 1015 Views

'Zim hospitals overwhelmed by covid 19' - overwhelmed by 225 patients or official figures are fake

11 hrs ago | 1239 Views

Mnangagwa's leave, a pitstop to nowhere

11 hrs ago | 1362 Views

Covid-19 impacts rural and urban migration trends

12 hrs ago | 596 Views

Mnangagwa's spin doctor accuses South African politicians of patronising Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 2884 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Kadewere

13 hrs ago | 2634 Views

Mwonzora reiterates his readiness to work with political rivals

13 hrs ago | 1536 Views

Mnangagwa strikes the right chord, claims War vets

13 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Bulawayo-based rapper on MTV awards shortlist

13 hrs ago | 262 Views

Drawing parallels between bitter election losers Khupe and Trump

13 hrs ago | 664 Views

Govt licenses more private labs for Covid-19 testing

13 hrs ago | 504 Views

Zimbabwean linked US hip-ho artists MF Doom dies

13 hrs ago | 762 Views

Zimbabwe's severe food insecurity levels up 27%

13 hrs ago | 109 Views

Car prices shoot at Musina as panic buying sets in

14 hrs ago | 2374 Views

Holidaymaker falls into gorge at Victoria Falls

14 hrs ago | 1122 Views

High school pupils jailed 3 months for bullying

14 hrs ago | 622 Views

Impala car hire owner dies

14 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T blamed for disregarding Covid-19 restrictions

14 hrs ago | 284 Views

Zimbabwe police slated over Covid super spreader gig

14 hrs ago | 868 Views

Teacher jailed 16 months for salary protest

14 hrs ago | 449 Views

Covid-19 certificates in school not necessary: Govt

14 hrs ago | 285 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days