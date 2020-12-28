Khupe admitted at a local private hospital

News / National

Staff reporter

The Movement for Democratic Change's Thokozani Khupe has been admitted at a local private health facility for further management.Khupe who tested positive for COVID-19 after the MDC-T Extraordinary Congress is said to be in a stable condition and is in good spirits.MDC revealed this on Twitter today.Said MDC, "Dr Thokozani Khupe has now been admitted to a local private health facility for further management. She is in a stable condition and is in good spirits. We expect her to fully recover soon."In a tweet Wednesday, Khupe said, "I have tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating and I ask for your prayers."Her spokesperson, Khaliphani Pugeni confirmed that Khupe has contracted COVID-19."She wasn't feeling well this morning and she decided to go and get herself tested. This afternoon the results came out confirming that indeed her suspicions are true. I spoke to her about an hour ago and she was in high spirits, always working and she is going to take it a bit slow now, rest a bit."We just hope that this did not happen as a result of our EOC (Extraordinary Congress) over the weekend but she is in high spirits and she wants the country to know that corona(virus) is real and we must take all precautionary measures to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19 … Wash our hands, keep social distancing, keep our masks on, avoid gatherings and have a prosperous new year."Khupe stormed out of the party's Extraordinary Congress on Sunday, claiming that then MDC-T secretary general, Douglas Mzonzora, was using a parallel voters' roll to allegedly rig the presidential election. Mwonzora won the election.She shook hands with party members, including party presidential aspirants Elias Mudzuri, Morgen Komichi and Mwonzora, and large numbers of MDC-T activists.