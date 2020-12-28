Latest News Editor's Choice


Jonathan Moyo wants Kuda Tagwirei arrested for breaking COVID-19 regulations

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Controversial oil tycoon Kuda Tagwirei is in the middle of a storm for allegedly breaking COVID-19 regulations.

Exiled Zimbabwe Cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo posted a video on Twitter pleading with the Zimbabwe police to arrest President Mnangagwa's ally for attending a potential superspreader event. It is not clear where the 'Happy New year video was shot and which New Year was being celebrated, however, Zanu-PF's favourite businessman is seen in the video without a mask.

Said Prof Moyo, "Dear @PoliceZimbabwe, after your arrest-spree which netted 2,331 new year revelers (including 52 & 200 in Mbare & at Westgate respectively) for covid19 offenses; if you don't arrest Kuda Tagwirei & his lot on this video (and those not shown), your disrepute will be confirmed!"



At least 52 people have been arrested while music promoter, DJ Fantan is on the run following a music concert attended by thousands in Mbare, Harare suburb on New Year's Eve disregarding the Covid-19 restrictions.

According to state media, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the police are looking for DJ Fantan, chief suspect in the case, popular music promoter, Fantan, who is allegedly on the run.

"We are conducting investigations and so far indications are that 52 people were arrested when police moved in to stop this bash, and we are told Fantan has a studio in Mbare at Block 14 Matapi Flats where he puts speakers outside and plays music and David House Entertainment operators for openly defying government's Covid-19 measures on health, safety and security. He (Fantan) is now on the run. Police are currently looking for him," said Nyathi.

"We want to assure the public that definitely, action will be taken. We are also conducting investigations to find out what really the police officers on the ground did. What role they played."

Nyathi urged members of the public to remain vigilant and cautious in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.


"We want to urge the public, let us be responsible. Covid-19 is real. Let us not wait for someone to tell us to behave responsibly. Let us not wait for somebody to tell us that Covid-19 is killing people daily, including in our own country.

"Please, I want to appeal to the public: let us be safety-conscious and fight the covid-19 pandemic together. Let us support the efforts of the government; let us not take things for granted and cry foul when we have contracted the pandemic, when someone has died," he said.

Nyathi added they are also investigating an unnamed businessman who hired sungura maestro Alick Macheso to perform at a family birthday celebration in Watsomba, Manicaland province.

"The businessman is now also facing charges of contravening Covid-19 regulations, where it is said 20 people attended the celebrations, but we want to verify. We are also aware that Macheso had been hired to perform on the 31st of December by another businessman in Mutare. That event was stopped by the police. We want musicians to be responsible. Let's not take for granted the issue of Covid-19.

"Musicians should comply with Covid-19 regulations. Business-people should comply with covid-19 regulations. This includes members of the public."

Zimbabwe is currently under a lockdown that enforces a curfew running from 2200 until 0600hrs the next day.

Source - online

