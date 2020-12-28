SA borders gear for influx as holidaymakers return home

News / National

by Staff reporter

Borders are gearing up for an influx of people as the holiday season draws to a close.Home Affairs has deployed almost 200 extra staff to borders to avoid the type of congestion seen at Beitbridge before Christmas.Sixty additional immigration law enforcement officers will be deployed to help the SANDF stop illegal border crossings.In Musina, police are manning roadblocks to check that motorists are adhering to COVID-19 regulations.Stricter measures will be in place from 2 to 14 January.