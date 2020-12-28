Latest News Editor's Choice


Midnight ‘rapist’ nabbed

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
A 23-YEAR-OLD Bindura man is in hot soup after he allegedly raped a minor at midnight.


Kudzanai Chatadza of Saimo, village 2 in Bindura was not asked to plead to the charge by magistrate Tinashe Ndokera.

Ndokera remanded him in custody to January 14.

The state alleged on December 22 last year during midnight Chatadza entered into a room where the minor was sleeping and started caressing her.

He raped and threatened her with unspecified actions so as  not to tell anyone.

The complainant's mother discovered that her daughter was having difficulties in walking and asked her what had happened to her.

She narrated her ordeal prompting the police to arrest the suspect.
Source - Byo24news

