Machete wielding robbers ‘rape’ victim's wife

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Two machete wielding robbers who allegedly pounced on a couple and robbed them of their valuables before raping the wife have been arrested.

The duo Steward Hurombo (31) and Brian Goto (24) were not asked to plead to the charges by Bindura magistrate Ethel Chichera who remanded them in custody to January 14.The state led by Edward Katsvairo alleged on August 29 last year, the duo broke into the complanaint's cabin ( name withheld).The machete wielding robbers impersonated police detectives before demanding mobile phones from the couple and tied them with shoe laces.They robbed them of their solar panel, amplifier and US$260.The duo force marched the complainant's wife in a bush where they raped her.The police used one of the stolen mobile phone to track the duo and the cell phones were recovered.