Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa mourns Shamuyarira's late widow

by Staff reporter
35 secs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa sent a message of condolence to the Shamuyarira family following the death of Amai Dorothy Shamuyarira yesterday morning.

Amai Shamuyarira, who was a widow to former Cabinet Minister and Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity in the Politburo, Dr Nathan Shamuyarira, succumbed to Covid-19 related complications at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare.

She was 89.

Amai Shamuyarira, a nurse, was the first black matron at Parirenyatwa after Independence.

"I learnt with a deep sense of grief and loss of the death this morning of Amai Shamuyarira, wife of our late National Hero, long-time Minister of Information, Post and Telecommunications, and that of Foreign Affairs under the First Republic, and our former Secretary for Information and Publicity in the ruling party," President Mnangagwa said.

"A veteran healthcare giver, Mrs Shamuyarira was part of a crop of our nursing services corps during the liberation struggle, and of the core team which oversaw and provided leadership in transforming the health sector during the difficult period of transition from a segregationist white minority healthcare system to a people-centred one at Independence.

"On account of her dedication and highly professional conduct, the late Amai Shamuyarira would rise to become the matron of the erstwhile elitist and whites-only Andrew Fleming Hospital, now Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals."

President Mnangagwa said Amai Shamuyarira spearheaded the development of the nursing profession in Zimbabwe under difficult conditions.

"In that challenging leadership position, Amai Shamuyarira helped spearhead the transformation of the nursing profession, and our national health delivery service to make it both non-racial and universally accessible to all citizens," he said.

"The nation remembers and honours her for that sterling role which she discharged with integrity and single-mindedness right up to retirement. On behalf of the party, Zanu-PF, Government, my family and on my behalf, I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to the Shamuyarira family on this their saddest loss."

The President said the nation joins the Shamuyarira family in mourning "our Mother".

"In consoling them, I urge them to gather strength and solace from the distinguished role Dr Shamuyarira and Amai played both before and after our Independence," he said.

"May her dear soul rest in eternal peace."

Source - sundaymail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimsec exams resume

16 secs ago | 0 Views

Mudzuri, Komichi accept positions despite condemning flawed MDC-T election

1 min ago | 0 Views

Machete wielding robbers ‘rape’ victim's wife

7 hrs ago | 1847 Views

Midnight ‘rapist’ nabbed

7 hrs ago | 1532 Views

WATCH: Soldiers to deploy helicopters above Limpopo river, police will be in boats

10 hrs ago | 2515 Views

Jonathan Moyo wants Kuda Tagwirei arrested for breaking COVID-19 regulations

12 hrs ago | 2940 Views

Confusion over validity period of Covid-19 certificates required by Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Khupe admitted at a local private hospital

12 hrs ago | 4675 Views

Lobels MD succumb to Covid-19

14 hrs ago | 3152 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe placed under full lockdown with immediate effect

14 hrs ago | 5380 Views

Zimbabwe's COVID-19 second wave deaths, infections soar alarmingly

15 hrs ago | 2713 Views

Zupco to import buses duty free

15 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Jonathan Moyo pleads with Mnangagwa to return to work urgently

16 hrs ago | 6964 Views

Nathan Shamuyarira's widow dies

17 hrs ago | 2394 Views

Businessman who hired Macheso for family New Year's eve gig under probe

17 hrs ago | 3118 Views

Another funeral for Chamisa as his secretary for security and defence dies

17 hrs ago | 2487 Views

18 travellers caught with fake Covid-19 negative test results at Beitbridge border

17 hrs ago | 1557 Views

Man caught pants down with a donkey

17 hrs ago | 2638 Views

Married woman bonks truck driver for bucket of maize

18 hrs ago | 4256 Views

Prophet declares war on small house

18 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Businessman 'divorces' wife over witchcraft

18 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Woman lives in fear of being bewitched by hubby's mistress

18 hrs ago | 612 Views

Woman kills hubby, daughter over New Year's Eve gig, commits suicide

18 hrs ago | 1216 Views

52 arrested, DJ on the run over New Year eve Covid-19 super spreader bash

18 hrs ago | 1182 Views

'Zim hospitals overwhelmed by covid 19' - overwhelmed by 225 patients or official figures are fake

21 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Mnangagwa's leave, a pitstop to nowhere

21 hrs ago | 1548 Views

Covid-19 impacts rural and urban migration trends

22 hrs ago | 655 Views

Mnangagwa's spin doctor accuses South African politicians of patronising Zimbabweans

23 hrs ago | 3260 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Kadewere

23 hrs ago | 2966 Views

Mwonzora reiterates his readiness to work with political rivals

23 hrs ago | 1653 Views

Mnangagwa strikes the right chord, claims War vets

23 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Bulawayo-based rapper on MTV awards shortlist

23 hrs ago | 290 Views

Drawing parallels between bitter election losers Khupe and Trump

23 hrs ago | 706 Views

Govt licenses more private labs for Covid-19 testing

23 hrs ago | 524 Views

Zimbabwean linked US hip-ho artists MF Doom dies

23 hrs ago | 842 Views

Zimbabwe's severe food insecurity levels up 27%

23 hrs ago | 123 Views

Car prices shoot at Musina as panic buying sets in

24 hrs ago | 2606 Views

Holidaymaker falls into gorge at Victoria Falls

24 hrs ago | 1260 Views

High school pupils jailed 3 months for bullying

24 hrs ago | 721 Views

Impala car hire owner dies

24 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T blamed for disregarding Covid-19 restrictions

24 hrs ago | 305 Views

Zimbabwe police slated over Covid super spreader gig

24 hrs ago | 924 Views

Teacher jailed 16 months for salary protest

24 hrs ago | 520 Views

Covid-19 certificates in school not necessary: Govt

24 hrs ago | 355 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days