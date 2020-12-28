Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimsec exams resume

by Staff reporter
9 secs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT will continue to assess the safety of school children from Covid-19,before announcing the dates for reopening of schools as Advanced and Ordinary Level examination classes resume on Tuesday.

Last week Government indefinitely postponed reopening of schools for the First Term, which was due to start tomorrow. A and O-Level exam examinations will start on Tuesday and will be completed on February 5.

Authorities will make use of the exams to monitor the feasibility of resumption of school for non-examination classes.

So far, school heads have been instructed to identify and rehabilitate alternative spaces which can be used as classrooms or dormitories.

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Communications and Advocacy director, Mr Taungana Ndoro, told The Sunday Mail that Government had deviated from the initial calendar to ensure more measures were put in place for preparation of schools opening.

"The whole logic behind the deferment of schools opening was to decongest classrooms and to give school heads time to come up with alternative infrastructure," he said.

"It was impossible to have two classes of the same form but different years at the same school at the same time, for instance it was impossible to have this year's Form Fours together with last year's Form Fours at the same time.

"When we opened under Phase one, these were the examination classes, we managed to contain the situation. However, the problem started when the other phases started coming back to school.

"And most of the affected were boarding schools so we want to ensure that there is decongestion in schools."

Besides creating alternative spaces, schools have also been instructed to come up with new learning strategies such as hot sitting and alternate learning days.

"We need to decongest the classes and have additional infrastructure so schools have been instructed to use every space available be it basketball or tennis courts and be turned into classrooms and halls can be used as dormitories wherever possible," Mr Ndoro added.

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) Dr Takavafira Zhou said Government should cancel the First Term.

"We wrote to the Government as PTUZ on December 15 last year with a plea to them to consider opening schools for Second Term so that we completely cancel the First Term," Dr Zhou said.

"This will give us enough time to prepare in terms of infrastructure and financial resources.

"We have students that are still sitting for their examinations and we anticipate the whole process of marking and publishing the results will take the whole of this year. Schools were instructed to come up with alternative spaces but most especially those in the rural areas do not have capacity.

''Government can assist by building prefabs in such schools and this needs planning".

Private Schools Association of Zimbabwe secretary general, Mrs Loice Magweba, said schools under their umbrella were deciding on the way forward.

"At the moment it is confusing. We have not yet decided what we are going to do. However, we are hoping to have dialogue with Government so that maybe those with capacity to continue are given the green light to do so," Mrs Magweba said.

At least 303 students tested positive for Covid-19 between September and December last year with the highest number of these from John Tallach Secondary school in Matabeleland North.

Source - sundaymail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa mourns Shamuyarira's late widow

28 secs ago | 0 Views

Mudzuri, Komichi accept positions despite condemning flawed MDC-T election

58 secs ago | 0 Views

Machete wielding robbers ‘rape’ victim's wife

7 hrs ago | 1847 Views

Midnight ‘rapist’ nabbed

7 hrs ago | 1532 Views

WATCH: Soldiers to deploy helicopters above Limpopo river, police will be in boats

10 hrs ago | 2514 Views

Jonathan Moyo wants Kuda Tagwirei arrested for breaking COVID-19 regulations

12 hrs ago | 2938 Views

Confusion over validity period of Covid-19 certificates required by Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Khupe admitted at a local private hospital

12 hrs ago | 4674 Views

Lobels MD succumb to Covid-19

14 hrs ago | 3152 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe placed under full lockdown with immediate effect

14 hrs ago | 5380 Views

Zimbabwe's COVID-19 second wave deaths, infections soar alarmingly

15 hrs ago | 2713 Views

Zupco to import buses duty free

15 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Jonathan Moyo pleads with Mnangagwa to return to work urgently

16 hrs ago | 6964 Views

Nathan Shamuyarira's widow dies

17 hrs ago | 2393 Views

Businessman who hired Macheso for family New Year's eve gig under probe

17 hrs ago | 3118 Views

Another funeral for Chamisa as his secretary for security and defence dies

17 hrs ago | 2487 Views

18 travellers caught with fake Covid-19 negative test results at Beitbridge border

17 hrs ago | 1557 Views

Man caught pants down with a donkey

17 hrs ago | 2638 Views

Married woman bonks truck driver for bucket of maize

18 hrs ago | 4255 Views

Prophet declares war on small house

18 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Businessman 'divorces' wife over witchcraft

18 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Woman lives in fear of being bewitched by hubby's mistress

18 hrs ago | 612 Views

Woman kills hubby, daughter over New Year's Eve gig, commits suicide

18 hrs ago | 1216 Views

52 arrested, DJ on the run over New Year eve Covid-19 super spreader bash

18 hrs ago | 1182 Views

'Zim hospitals overwhelmed by covid 19' - overwhelmed by 225 patients or official figures are fake

21 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Mnangagwa's leave, a pitstop to nowhere

21 hrs ago | 1548 Views

Covid-19 impacts rural and urban migration trends

22 hrs ago | 655 Views

Mnangagwa's spin doctor accuses South African politicians of patronising Zimbabweans

23 hrs ago | 3260 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Kadewere

23 hrs ago | 2966 Views

Mwonzora reiterates his readiness to work with political rivals

23 hrs ago | 1653 Views

Mnangagwa strikes the right chord, claims War vets

23 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Bulawayo-based rapper on MTV awards shortlist

23 hrs ago | 290 Views

Drawing parallels between bitter election losers Khupe and Trump

23 hrs ago | 706 Views

Govt licenses more private labs for Covid-19 testing

23 hrs ago | 524 Views

Zimbabwean linked US hip-ho artists MF Doom dies

23 hrs ago | 842 Views

Zimbabwe's severe food insecurity levels up 27%

23 hrs ago | 123 Views

Car prices shoot at Musina as panic buying sets in

24 hrs ago | 2606 Views

Holidaymaker falls into gorge at Victoria Falls

24 hrs ago | 1260 Views

High school pupils jailed 3 months for bullying

24 hrs ago | 721 Views

Impala car hire owner dies

24 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T blamed for disregarding Covid-19 restrictions

24 hrs ago | 305 Views

Zimbabwe police slated over Covid super spreader gig

24 hrs ago | 924 Views

Teacher jailed 16 months for salary protest

24 hrs ago | 520 Views

Covid-19 certificates in school not necessary: Govt

24 hrs ago | 355 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days