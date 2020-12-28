Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

102 killed, 398 injured in holiday accidents

by Staff reporter
30 secs ago | Views
AT least 102 people died, while 398 others were injured in the 1 546 road accidents that occurred during the festive season mainly due to recklessness and speeding, police have said.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the number of deaths recorded this festive season were lower compared to the previous season.

Asst Comm Nyathi most of the accidents were caused by speeding, inattention, misjudgement — following too close and recklessness on the part of drivers.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police informs the nation that the following road traffic accident statistics were recorded from 15 December 2020 to January 02 2021 compared to 15 December 2019 to January 02 2020 which includes Unity Day, Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year's holidays.

Between 15 December 2020 to January 02, 2021, at least 1 546 traffic accidents were recorded of which 67 were fatal while 102 people were killed and 398 injured while during the same period last year 1 406 accidents were recorded of which 74 were fatal. At least 111 people were killed while 503 were injured.

Most of the accidents occurred along highways and towns as a result of speeding, inattention, misjudgement following too close and recklessness on part of drivers," he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said most vehicles that were involved in the accidents were exceeding their carrying capacities.

He said some motorists were now attacking police officers enforcing lockdown regulations in trying to evade arrest.

"There were two major fatal accidents. On December 25, six people died after a commuter omnibus collided head-on with a Toyota Hilux at the 75km peg along Mvuma-Gweru Road. In Mutoko 17 people perished on December 27 at the 130 km peg when an Isuzu KB collided head on with a BMW.

"We observed that both public and private vehicles are carrying more than their capacities while some of the vehicles are not roadworthy.

Vehicles with worn out tyres, defective lights, faulty brakes are being driven recklessly without regard for personal safety and that of other road users.

Some unruly elements are even attacking police officers enforcing Covid-19 regulations as witnessed in Harare and Bulawayo. This conduct will not be tolerated and the law will take its course," he said.

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

23 minors in Social Welfare custody after foiled smuggling attempt

10 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimsec exams resume

54 secs ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Shamuyarira's late widow

1 min ago | 1 Views

Mudzuri, Komichi accept positions despite condemning flawed MDC-T election

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Machete wielding robbers ‘rape’ victim's wife

7 hrs ago | 1851 Views

Midnight ‘rapist’ nabbed

7 hrs ago | 1537 Views

WATCH: Soldiers to deploy helicopters above Limpopo river, police will be in boats

10 hrs ago | 2519 Views

Jonathan Moyo wants Kuda Tagwirei arrested for breaking COVID-19 regulations

12 hrs ago | 2942 Views

Confusion over validity period of Covid-19 certificates required by Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Khupe admitted at a local private hospital

12 hrs ago | 4678 Views

Lobels MD succumb to Covid-19

14 hrs ago | 3152 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe placed under full lockdown with immediate effect

14 hrs ago | 5383 Views

Zimbabwe's COVID-19 second wave deaths, infections soar alarmingly

15 hrs ago | 2713 Views

Zupco to import buses duty free

15 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Jonathan Moyo pleads with Mnangagwa to return to work urgently

16 hrs ago | 6964 Views

Nathan Shamuyarira's widow dies

17 hrs ago | 2395 Views

Businessman who hired Macheso for family New Year's eve gig under probe

17 hrs ago | 3118 Views

Another funeral for Chamisa as his secretary for security and defence dies

17 hrs ago | 2488 Views

18 travellers caught with fake Covid-19 negative test results at Beitbridge border

17 hrs ago | 1557 Views

Man caught pants down with a donkey

18 hrs ago | 2638 Views

Married woman bonks truck driver for bucket of maize

18 hrs ago | 4256 Views

Prophet declares war on small house

18 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Businessman 'divorces' wife over witchcraft

18 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Woman lives in fear of being bewitched by hubby's mistress

18 hrs ago | 612 Views

Woman kills hubby, daughter over New Year's Eve gig, commits suicide

18 hrs ago | 1216 Views

52 arrested, DJ on the run over New Year eve Covid-19 super spreader bash

18 hrs ago | 1182 Views

'Zim hospitals overwhelmed by covid 19' - overwhelmed by 225 patients or official figures are fake

21 hrs ago | 1388 Views

Mnangagwa's leave, a pitstop to nowhere

21 hrs ago | 1548 Views

Covid-19 impacts rural and urban migration trends

22 hrs ago | 655 Views

Mnangagwa's spin doctor accuses South African politicians of patronising Zimbabweans

23 hrs ago | 3260 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Kadewere

23 hrs ago | 2966 Views

Mwonzora reiterates his readiness to work with political rivals

23 hrs ago | 1653 Views

Mnangagwa strikes the right chord, claims War vets

23 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Bulawayo-based rapper on MTV awards shortlist

23 hrs ago | 290 Views

Drawing parallels between bitter election losers Khupe and Trump

23 hrs ago | 706 Views

Govt licenses more private labs for Covid-19 testing

23 hrs ago | 524 Views

Zimbabwean linked US hip-ho artists MF Doom dies

23 hrs ago | 842 Views

Zimbabwe's severe food insecurity levels up 27%

23 hrs ago | 123 Views

Car prices shoot at Musina as panic buying sets in

24 hrs ago | 2606 Views

Holidaymaker falls into gorge at Victoria Falls

24 hrs ago | 1260 Views

High school pupils jailed 3 months for bullying

24 hrs ago | 721 Views

Impala car hire owner dies

24 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T blamed for disregarding Covid-19 restrictions

24 hrs ago | 305 Views

Zimbabwe police slated over Covid super spreader gig

24 hrs ago | 924 Views

Teacher jailed 16 months for salary protest

24 hrs ago | 520 Views

Covid-19 certificates in school not necessary: Govt

24 hrs ago | 355 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days