23 minors in Social Welfare custody after foiled smuggling attempt

AT least 23 minors who were being smuggled into South Africa through Beitbridge Border Post have been put under the custody of the Social Welfare Department where they are undergoing Covid-19 screening and testing while police are in the process of identifying their parents.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police have arrested 275 people at Beitbridge Border Post who were trying to cross into South Africa without any valid travel documents during an intensified police operation during the festive season.Asst Comm Nyathi said of the people intercepted by police 23 were minors and have been taken into the custody of the Social Welfare Department while their parents were being identified after the suspects who have also been arrested were intercepted while trying to smuggle the children into neighbouring South Africa.He said police were investigating the case to establish whether it was human trafficking or not."In other police operations, 275 people were arrested while trying to cross into South Africa without any valid travel documents at Beitbridge Border Post. Of these 23 were minors and they are now in the Social Welfare Department's custody.They have since commenced the Covid-19 screening process and the identification of their parents is also underway.The ZRP is firm on the ground to ensure that citizens and visitors alike enjoy a crime and accident-free environment.We are still investigating the case," he said.