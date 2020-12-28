Latest News Editor's Choice


FC Platinum arrive in Tanzania to face Simba

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
FC Platinum have arrived in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania for a Confederation of African Football Champions League second leg match against Simba Sports Club at Mkapa Stadium on Wednesday.

The three-times-in-a-row Zimbabwean champions left Harare in the early hours of yesterday and arrived in the Tanzanian capital in the afternoon having passed through Kenya. A squad of 23 players made the trip to Tanzania.

FC Platinum carry a 1-0 lead heading into the second leg fixture after a Perfect Chikwende goal gave them the win at the National Sports Stadium on 23 December.

A goalless draw would be enough for FC Platinum to make it through to the Champions League group stage for a third consecutive time which would be a massive achievement. Norman Mapeza's lads will, however, not have it easy against Simba who have more experience in African club competitions and are said to have been working tirelessly to ensure that they overturn the one-goal deficit.

FC Platinum squad: Petros Mhari, Rahman Kutsanzira, Nomore Chinyerere, Perfect Chikwende, Rainsome Pavari, Donald Dzvinyai, Kelvin Madzongwe, Raphael Muduviwa, Tawana Chikore, Future Sibanda, Denzel Khumalo, William Stima, Gift Bello, Francis Tizayi, Elie Ilunga, Gift Mbweti, Elias Maguri, Silas Songani, Kelvin Mangiza, Lawrence Mhlanga, Ralph Kawondera, Panashe Mutimbanyoka, Evidence Tendayi.

