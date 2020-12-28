Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Worthwhile Mugabe buried

by Staff reporter
31 secs ago | Views
Worthwhile Mugabe who died on New Year's and was laid to rest at Umvutsha Park Cemetery in Bulawayo yesterday.

Mugabe succumbed to Covid-19, two days short of his 53rd birthday at the prestigious Health Point Upper East Medical Centre in Belgravia, Harare after having gone to seek medical attention.

It was a sombre atmosphere as his body made a brief stopover at his Selbourne Park home before the hearse made its way to the cemetery.

Relatives and friends wailed uncontrollably as all they could do was view the hearse with the casket which could not be opened for body viewing in line with the Covid-19 guidelines. The five-minute stop-over just outside his home was to allow mourners to pay their last respects.

Business came to a standstill in Bulawayo Central Business District as members of the public took a glimpse of the hearse that was carrying his two-toned metallic grey casket and the make of the vehicles that made up most of his convoy as they accompanied him to his final resting place.

The public could not help but watch the slow-moving convoy along the streets of the city with some pulling away from the road to allow its smooth passage.

One of his brothers and business partners said he failed to see him when he came to Harare as he was not allowed into the institution because of Covid-19 regulations.

He described Mugabe as a soft-spoken man who was focused on growing his business empire.

"Initially our father wanted him to take a career in the church as a man of the cloth as he himself was a teacher and man of the cloth. But Worthy chose a different path although he was a member of the Jehova's Witnesses Church," he said.

One of his best friends, Mr Earnest Taruvinga said he had lost a best friend.

"He was my best friend, we actually learnt together. We come very far together, we are having a difficult time to deal with this, the best people in our lives are going," he said.

His neighbour Mr Ndabezinhle Maseko could not hide his grief as he described the late Mugabe as always ready to assist wherever he could.

"Worthwhile was my neighbour, he used to call me makhelwane, whenever he was around, we would often meet and speak at length on life and anything of concern. He was like a brother to me and a friend. If you look outside our gates there are identical slabs that are bordering the lawn.

He came and offered to put the slabs on my side of the yard. He was that caring. I have lost a great neighbour and I don't know how we are going to continue without him," said Mr Maseko.

Mr Felix Matsikidze who was one of Mugabe's employees at High Peak Cables in the transport department said they had lost a boss who was hard working and business oriented.

"I joined when there was a fleet of five trucks and we managed to build the fleet to 20 trucks in just five years under his leadership, we built a strong relationship over time under his stewardship.

He was a visionary, he would look at an opportunity, assess it fully until it reached fruition. It's a big loss, we will do our best to maintain that vision and trajectory that he wanted the business to take," said Mr Matsikidze.

Born in Gutu on 2 January 1968, Mugabe did his primary education at Ranga Primary School from 1974 to 1980. He then moved to complete his secondary education at Chiredzi High School between 1981 and 1986.

Soon after completing his high school he started working as a packer at the then TM Hyper Supermarket in Bulawayo when it opened in 1986.

In 1988 he left and joined Enfield Electricals where he worked as a driver and that is when he cut his teeth in the world of entrepreneurship selling "anything" that gave him the dollar, according to his brother.

He is said to have sold watches that he would buy in Botswana and that marked his first steps of being a business mogul that he was at the time of his death.

In 1991 Worthy, as he was fondly called, moved and started working for Cafca Cables as a driver again and was subsequently promoted to a sales representative in 1993. That same year he quit and started High Peak Cables and Hardware in 1994 where he sold electrical gadgets, components and an assortment of other consumables but with a strong bias towards electric ones.

In 1999 together with his elder brother they started DSK Electricals in Harare and later changed it to Power House Electrical Wholesalers.

In 2003 the brothers started DSK Electricals in Bulawayo and later, Mugabe started Worthwhile Investments where he ventured into a variety of business ventures such as operating lodges, companies in South Africa and had recently ventured into farming in Mvuma at the time of his death.

Mugabe's family said he had no known children and was single when he breathed his last. He is survived by his five siblings.

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mwonzora ally says he did not join MDC for praise and worship

8 secs ago | 0 Views

Senator Khupe elected Safod treasurer

57 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe's carefree attitude towards Covid-19

1 min ago | 0 Views

FC Platinum arrive in Tanzania to face Simba

2 mins ago | 1 Views

More demand for hospital beds as Covid cases increase

2 mins ago | 2 Views

23 minors in Social Welfare custody after foiled smuggling attempt

2 mins ago | 1 Views

102 killed, 398 injured in holiday accidents

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimsec exams resume

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Shamuyarira's late widow

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Mudzuri, Komichi accept positions despite condemning flawed MDC-T election

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Machete wielding robbers ‘rape’ victim's wife

7 hrs ago | 1859 Views

Midnight ‘rapist’ nabbed

7 hrs ago | 1543 Views

WATCH: Soldiers to deploy helicopters above Limpopo river, police will be in boats

10 hrs ago | 2529 Views

Jonathan Moyo wants Kuda Tagwirei arrested for breaking COVID-19 regulations

12 hrs ago | 2955 Views

Confusion over validity period of Covid-19 certificates required by Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 1461 Views

Khupe admitted at a local private hospital

12 hrs ago | 4689 Views

Lobels MD succumb to Covid-19

14 hrs ago | 3155 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe placed under full lockdown with immediate effect

14 hrs ago | 5390 Views

Zimbabwe's COVID-19 second wave deaths, infections soar alarmingly

15 hrs ago | 2715 Views

Zupco to import buses duty free

15 hrs ago | 1171 Views

Jonathan Moyo pleads with Mnangagwa to return to work urgently

17 hrs ago | 6974 Views

Nathan Shamuyarira's widow dies

17 hrs ago | 2396 Views

Businessman who hired Macheso for family New Year's eve gig under probe

17 hrs ago | 3121 Views

Another funeral for Chamisa as his secretary for security and defence dies

17 hrs ago | 2488 Views

18 travellers caught with fake Covid-19 negative test results at Beitbridge border

17 hrs ago | 1559 Views

Man caught pants down with a donkey

18 hrs ago | 2639 Views

Married woman bonks truck driver for bucket of maize

18 hrs ago | 4263 Views

Prophet declares war on small house

18 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Businessman 'divorces' wife over witchcraft

18 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Woman lives in fear of being bewitched by hubby's mistress

18 hrs ago | 613 Views

Woman kills hubby, daughter over New Year's Eve gig, commits suicide

18 hrs ago | 1217 Views

52 arrested, DJ on the run over New Year eve Covid-19 super spreader bash

18 hrs ago | 1182 Views

'Zim hospitals overwhelmed by covid 19' - overwhelmed by 225 patients or official figures are fake

21 hrs ago | 1388 Views

Mnangagwa's leave, a pitstop to nowhere

21 hrs ago | 1549 Views

Covid-19 impacts rural and urban migration trends

22 hrs ago | 656 Views

Mnangagwa's spin doctor accuses South African politicians of patronising Zimbabweans

23 hrs ago | 3262 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Kadewere

23 hrs ago | 2970 Views

Mwonzora reiterates his readiness to work with political rivals

23 hrs ago | 1654 Views

Mnangagwa strikes the right chord, claims War vets

23 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Bulawayo-based rapper on MTV awards shortlist

23 hrs ago | 291 Views

Drawing parallels between bitter election losers Khupe and Trump

23 hrs ago | 707 Views

Govt licenses more private labs for Covid-19 testing

23 hrs ago | 524 Views

Zimbabwean linked US hip-ho artists MF Doom dies

23 hrs ago | 842 Views

Zimbabwe's severe food insecurity levels up 27%

23 hrs ago | 123 Views

Car prices shoot at Musina as panic buying sets in

24 hrs ago | 2606 Views

Holidaymaker falls into gorge at Victoria Falls

24 hrs ago | 1261 Views

High school pupils jailed 3 months for bullying

24 hrs ago | 721 Views

Impala car hire owner dies

24 hrs ago | 1380 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC-T blamed for disregarding Covid-19 restrictions

24 hrs ago | 305 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days