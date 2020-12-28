Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Esigodini miners case against ED in false start

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
The case of the Esigodini miners who were trapped at Matshetshe Mine had a false start at the High Court as Justice Christopher Dube Banda indicated that the court has no jurisdiction in the matter before postponing it to this month.

But, the applicant's lawyer Dumisani Dube, insisted that the court is enjoined to deal with the matter.

Six artisanal miners, namely Nkosilathi Ndlovu (29), Christopher Dube (23), Ndumiso Dube (19), Blessed Ncube (24), Nduduzo Ntini (28) and another only identified as Mlilo have been trapped underground since November 10, 2020 after the shaft they were working on collapsed.

Government has since given up on rescue operations citing the mine was flooded with water which could pose more danger to the rescue teams and cause more loss of life.

Riled by government's move , Patience Ncube, the mother of one of the trapped miners, Nkosilathi, represented by lawyer Dube filed an urgent chamber application at the Bulawayo High Court seeking an order directing President Emmerson Mnangagwa and other government departments to implement an emergency rescue operation.

She submitted that the mine accident must be declared a national disaster to kindle support mechanisms and efforts for the retrieval of bodies so as to allow relatives to heal and to find closure.

This was after an assessment of the mine vicinity done by chief government mining engineer Michael Munodawafa who declared the mine as unapproachable due to water flooding.

Munodawafa also noted that it would take over a year of continuous work before any successful rescue efforts were realised as the area "is characterised with friable ground, loose rock material and debris posing danger of further collapse".

Ncube cited mine owner Sakhile Ndlovu, Umzingwane Rural District Council, Provincial Coordinator for Matabeleland South province, Local Government ministry (Civil Protection Unit), Mines and Mining Development ministry and Mnangagwa as the first to sixth respondents respectively.

Appearing before Dube Banda, mine owner Ndlovu submitted to the court that she was not against the application.

The representative of the Umzingwane District Development Coordinator asked for the postponement. This prompted an argument with the lawyer over the postponement. however, the Judge said the state cannot be sued on the matter and the court has no authority to deal with the matter.

"In terms of the Civil Protection Act, the court is enjoined to deal with this matter," Dube submitted.

Dube, however, noted in court that since the respondent had asked to postpone the matter, it would be better for it to be back in court at the end of January.

The next setdown date is yet to be revealed, however, indications are that the matter would be handled by a different judge, as the lawyer and his client felt that Dube-Banda based on his remarks was not willing to deal with it.

Ncube in her application asked that the fifth respondent (Mnangagwa) declares the Matshetshe mine collapse a disaster within the meaning of section 27 of the Civil Protection Unit (CPU).

"That the provincial civil protection officer, Matabeleland South province must within 48 hours of this order direct the fourth respondent within his area to prepare an emergency plan for the rescue/excavation of the trapped miners or their bodies," reads in part the application.

"That such emergency plan, referred to in 1, be compiled and submitted to the Provincial Civil Protection Officer, Matabeleland South within 24 of his direction. Implementation of the emergency plan must begin subject to the availability of resources within 48 hours of such submission to the Provincial Civil Protection Officer, Matabeleland South."

According to the family, the miners or their bodies have to be retrieved to enable them to find closure.

"One of the mothers of my sons' fellow coworkers has actually developed psychological illness and is currently admitted at Ingutsheni mental hospital as a result of this accident. It is therefore important for us as families to find closure in this issue and possibly be allowed to do traditional family rites," the application reads.

The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Mining Development recently visited the mine on a fact-finding mission to establish what transpired and to come up with recommendations to deal with the situation.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Crisis Coalition mourns Fuzwayo

23 secs ago | 1 Views

Furore over non deployment of Kalanga teachers

49 secs ago | 1 Views

Zifa await CAF response

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Mwonzora ally says he did not join MDC for praise and worship

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Worthwhile Mugabe buried

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Senator Khupe elected Safod treasurer

4 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe's carefree attitude towards Covid-19

5 mins ago | 3 Views

FC Platinum arrive in Tanzania to face Simba

5 mins ago | 4 Views

More demand for hospital beds as Covid cases increase

5 mins ago | 4 Views

23 minors in Social Welfare custody after foiled smuggling attempt

6 mins ago | 4 Views

102 killed, 398 injured in holiday accidents

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimsec exams resume

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Shamuyarira's late widow

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Mudzuri, Komichi accept positions despite condemning flawed MDC-T election

7 mins ago | 5 Views

Machete wielding robbers ‘rape’ victim's wife

7 hrs ago | 1874 Views

Midnight ‘rapist’ nabbed

8 hrs ago | 1553 Views

WATCH: Soldiers to deploy helicopters above Limpopo river, police will be in boats

11 hrs ago | 2552 Views

Jonathan Moyo wants Kuda Tagwirei arrested for breaking COVID-19 regulations

12 hrs ago | 2969 Views

Confusion over validity period of Covid-19 certificates required by Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Khupe admitted at a local private hospital

12 hrs ago | 4712 Views

Lobels MD succumb to Covid-19

14 hrs ago | 3155 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe placed under full lockdown with immediate effect

14 hrs ago | 5396 Views

Zimbabwe's COVID-19 second wave deaths, infections soar alarmingly

15 hrs ago | 2716 Views

Zupco to import buses duty free

15 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Jonathan Moyo pleads with Mnangagwa to return to work urgently

17 hrs ago | 6987 Views

Nathan Shamuyarira's widow dies

17 hrs ago | 2397 Views

Businessman who hired Macheso for family New Year's eve gig under probe

17 hrs ago | 3122 Views

Another funeral for Chamisa as his secretary for security and defence dies

17 hrs ago | 2492 Views

18 travellers caught with fake Covid-19 negative test results at Beitbridge border

17 hrs ago | 1562 Views

Man caught pants down with a donkey

18 hrs ago | 2645 Views

Married woman bonks truck driver for bucket of maize

18 hrs ago | 4270 Views

Prophet declares war on small house

18 hrs ago | 1045 Views

Businessman 'divorces' wife over witchcraft

18 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Woman lives in fear of being bewitched by hubby's mistress

18 hrs ago | 613 Views

Woman kills hubby, daughter over New Year's Eve gig, commits suicide

18 hrs ago | 1218 Views

52 arrested, DJ on the run over New Year eve Covid-19 super spreader bash

18 hrs ago | 1183 Views

'Zim hospitals overwhelmed by covid 19' - overwhelmed by 225 patients or official figures are fake

21 hrs ago | 1389 Views

Mnangagwa's leave, a pitstop to nowhere

21 hrs ago | 1550 Views

Covid-19 impacts rural and urban migration trends

22 hrs ago | 656 Views

Mnangagwa's spin doctor accuses South African politicians of patronising Zimbabweans

23 hrs ago | 3267 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Kadewere

23 hrs ago | 2973 Views

Mwonzora reiterates his readiness to work with political rivals

23 hrs ago | 1655 Views

Mnangagwa strikes the right chord, claims War vets

23 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Bulawayo-based rapper on MTV awards shortlist

23 hrs ago | 291 Views

Drawing parallels between bitter election losers Khupe and Trump

23 hrs ago | 707 Views

Govt licenses more private labs for Covid-19 testing

23 hrs ago | 524 Views

Zimbabwean linked US hip-ho artists MF Doom dies

23 hrs ago | 843 Views

Zimbabwe's severe food insecurity levels up 27%

23 hrs ago | 123 Views

Car prices shoot at Musina as panic buying sets in

24 hrs ago | 2606 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days