Crisis Coalition mourns Fuzwayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition conveys its heartfelt condolences to the family of Cde Bekezela Maduma Fuzwayo, who succumbed to Covid-19-related complications on December 31, 2020.At the time of his death, Fuzwayo was the treasurer of Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition having been elected unopposed at the coalition's annual general meeting in 2019.While the Fuzwayo family is the most affected, the passing of Cde Maduma represents a great loss to the democratic struggle and society at large.In his own right, Comrade Maduma was a stalwart of our struggle for democracy, and social emancipation.Fuzwayo played a priceless role in pushing the democratic agenda in Zimbabwe and his death is a loss to the nation at large.he also played a pivotal role in championing the rights of residents through his organisation, Gwanda Residents Association, which is a member of Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition.The fight against Covid-19 is, as it should be, a collective effort. Thus, the Coalition reiterates its call for everyone to take responsibility and follow the Covid-19 preventative measures as well as the recommended hygiene protocols.Our prayers are with the Fuzwayo family at this time of mourning.