Uproar over community radio licensing

by Staff reporter

BULAWAYO-BASED community radio initiative Youth-Star FM has expressed concern over the unfairness of the distribution of radio licences recently awarded by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ).BAZ made calls for applications for community radio stations.Youth-Star FM director Philani Ncube said the licensing of community radios was not clear."When it comes to licensing, it's not something independent. You will find that in each and every media initiative licenced, there is a link to a certain political party," said Ncube."We are appealing for transparency when licensing media initiatives and that the Zanu-PF government should stay away from fielding their party people in the media industry."