Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Katsande deserves legendary status: Tovey

by Staff reporter
42 secs ago | Views
SOUTH African soccer legend Neil "Mokoko" Tovey believes former Warriors captain Willard Katsande has earned legendary status at Kaizer Chiefs, but accepts that it will be up to the club and its supporters to decide if he is worthy of the recognition.

Tovey, who played for Chiefs from January 1991 until he retired in 1999, is one of Chiefs' most successful players of his generation having led Bafana to the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) title as the South Africa national team captain.

The retired central defender is widely regarded as a legend not only at Chiefs, but in South African football as a whole and he reckons Katsande, who is approaching a decade of service at the Johannesburg club, has now achieved legendary status himself.

"He has earned it, you know, he has earned it. It's up to the club and the fans to decide on that," Tovey told the South African football publication KickOff.com when asked if the Zimbabwean deserved legendary status at the club.

Katsande, regarded as one of the most combative midfielders in South African football, will celebrate 10 years with the Amakhosi in 2021 after making his big move from Ajax Cape Town on August 1, 2011.

The former Warriors captain, who is affectionately known as "Boss Yamboka Kitoko Makasi", has now played more than 300 games for South Africa's glamour club, where he has won two league titles and the MTN8 title.

"Well, that's not for me, that's for the fans to decide on...but 10 years at Chiefs ja, I mean why not? It's a long time. It's takes a lot of dedication, lot of hard work. I mean you don't last 10 years if you have not put much of an effort and dedication to the club. You don't last. And it's not (under) one coach, he's obviously had lots of coaches," Tovey said of Katsande.

"So for you to last 10 years all the coaches have liked what you've done. So to play 10 years it shows you've done something good for the club. You know there's not a lot of players who played 10 years for a club. It shows the club believes in you and you believe in the club."

Katsande has been a rock in midfield for Chiefs for almost 10 years since moving from Ajax Cape Town ahead of the 2011/12 South African domestic season.

The experienced anchorman is now part of Chiefs' leadership group, regularly handed the armband and given the responsibility to lead the team on the field of play.

The veteran defensive midfielder's contract with Amakhosi was extended by one season in January 2020 and it will expire when the current campaign ends.

Katsande (34) has, however, struggled for game time this term with Njabulo Blom and Anthony Akumu preferred ahead of him and he has started just five games across all competitions and will be hoping for a change of fortunes this year.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zapu starts renewal ahead of 2023 poll

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Uproar over community radio licensing

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Crisis Coalition mourns Fuzwayo

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Furore over non deployment of Kalanga teachers

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Esigodini miners case against ED in false start

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Zifa await CAF response

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Mwonzora ally says he did not join MDC for praise and worship

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Worthwhile Mugabe buried

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Senator Khupe elected Safod treasurer

7 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe's carefree attitude towards Covid-19

7 mins ago | 4 Views

FC Platinum arrive in Tanzania to face Simba

8 mins ago | 4 Views

More demand for hospital beds as Covid cases increase

8 mins ago | 4 Views

23 minors in Social Welfare custody after foiled smuggling attempt

8 mins ago | 9 Views

102 killed, 398 injured in holiday accidents

9 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimsec exams resume

9 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Shamuyarira's late widow

9 mins ago | 4 Views

Mudzuri, Komichi accept positions despite condemning flawed MDC-T election

10 mins ago | 9 Views

Machete wielding robbers ‘rape’ victim's wife

7 hrs ago | 1886 Views

Midnight ‘rapist’ nabbed

8 hrs ago | 1565 Views

WATCH: Soldiers to deploy helicopters above Limpopo river, police will be in boats

11 hrs ago | 2571 Views

Jonathan Moyo wants Kuda Tagwirei arrested for breaking COVID-19 regulations

12 hrs ago | 2981 Views

Confusion over validity period of Covid-19 certificates required by Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 1473 Views

Khupe admitted at a local private hospital

12 hrs ago | 4724 Views

Lobels MD succumb to Covid-19

14 hrs ago | 3157 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe placed under full lockdown with immediate effect

14 hrs ago | 5403 Views

Zimbabwe's COVID-19 second wave deaths, infections soar alarmingly

15 hrs ago | 2718 Views

Zupco to import buses duty free

15 hrs ago | 1173 Views

Jonathan Moyo pleads with Mnangagwa to return to work urgently

17 hrs ago | 7002 Views

Nathan Shamuyarira's widow dies

17 hrs ago | 2400 Views

Businessman who hired Macheso for family New Year's eve gig under probe

17 hrs ago | 3125 Views

Another funeral for Chamisa as his secretary for security and defence dies

17 hrs ago | 2498 Views

18 travellers caught with fake Covid-19 negative test results at Beitbridge border

17 hrs ago | 1562 Views

Man caught pants down with a donkey

18 hrs ago | 2647 Views

Married woman bonks truck driver for bucket of maize

18 hrs ago | 4279 Views

Prophet declares war on small house

18 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Businessman 'divorces' wife over witchcraft

18 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Woman lives in fear of being bewitched by hubby's mistress

18 hrs ago | 613 Views

Woman kills hubby, daughter over New Year's Eve gig, commits suicide

18 hrs ago | 1218 Views

52 arrested, DJ on the run over New Year eve Covid-19 super spreader bash

18 hrs ago | 1183 Views

'Zim hospitals overwhelmed by covid 19' - overwhelmed by 225 patients or official figures are fake

21 hrs ago | 1389 Views

Mnangagwa's leave, a pitstop to nowhere

21 hrs ago | 1550 Views

Covid-19 impacts rural and urban migration trends

22 hrs ago | 656 Views

Mnangagwa's spin doctor accuses South African politicians of patronising Zimbabweans

23 hrs ago | 3269 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Kadewere

23 hrs ago | 2975 Views

Mwonzora reiterates his readiness to work with political rivals

23 hrs ago | 1655 Views

Mnangagwa strikes the right chord, claims War vets

23 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Bulawayo-based rapper on MTV awards shortlist

23 hrs ago | 291 Views

Drawing parallels between bitter election losers Khupe and Trump

23 hrs ago | 708 Views

Govt licenses more private labs for Covid-19 testing

23 hrs ago | 524 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days