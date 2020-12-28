Journalist goes missing in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Costa Nkomo, a journalist with NewZimbabwe has been reported missing.His family said they are clueless at the moment and last spoke to him early morning on the 1st of January.A missing person poster has been floated on social media and anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact people on mentioned belowFellow journalist, Samuel Takawira posted on Twitter:"May you please assist with information on the whereabouts of @costahcostah (a journalist with NewZimbabwe.com). He was last seen on Thursday while his WhatsApp was last online Friday morning. If you have any information please get in touch- numbers on the poster."