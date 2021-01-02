News / National
WATCH: At least 500 undocumented Zimbabweans are arrested daily in South Africa
South Africa is arresting more than 500 illegal Zimbabwean immigrants at the Beitbridge border every day, eNCA reports citing SA Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.
The country has deployed soldiers and police patrol teams on helicopters and boats as it steps up its blitz.
Source - enca