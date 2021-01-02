Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: At least 500 undocumented Zimbabweans are arrested daily in South Africa

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
South Africa is arresting more than 500 illegal Zimbabwean immigrants at the Beitbridge border every day, eNCA reports citing SA Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

The country has deployed soldiers and police patrol teams on helicopters and boats as it steps up its blitz.



Source - enca

