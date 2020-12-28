News / National
Mohadi says, 'choose between enjoyment and death'
Acting President Mohadi says Zimbabweans must "choose between enjoyment and death".
Addressing a Press conference, he said it is every citizen's responsibility to prevent Covid-19.
He said, as far as he knows, there are enough "ventilated beds" for the Covid-19 response.
More to follow...
Source - social media