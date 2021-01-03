Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa endorses new Masvingo DDCs

by Staff reporter
03 Jan 2021 at 18:10hrs | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has endorsed the new Masvingo District Coordination Committee (DCC) leadership that was elected under controversial circumstances on December 05-06, 2020.

During his visit to Chombwe water scheme in Chivi North on December 23, Mnangagwa was introduced to the new district chairpersons by Zanu-PF national political commissar Victor Matemadanda.

Mnangagwa then took time to greet the new leadership and congratulate everybody who was elected before urging all party members to work together and rally behind the winners.

Matemadanda then took a swipe at disgruntled party members who feel that the elections were rigged in favour of a faction aligned to the party's provincial chairperson Ezra Chadzamira, and have been circulating videos on social media with damaging allegations of vote fraud.

Of particular interest is a Masvingo district-based faction alleged to be led by Clemence Makwarimba and his son Phainos who want the district election results annulled on the basis of rigging.

The Makwarimba faction is also said to be vehemently opposed to Chadzamira leadership and they cannot wait to see his back.

Before the Chombwe endorsement, the new leadership had got the support of senior party member Lovemore Matuke, who is secretary for security in the politburo.

Addressing a Provincial Coordination Committee (PCC) meeting at Chivi growth point on December 19, Matuke, who is secretary for security in the politburo, railed against what he called concerted efforts to attack the provincial party leadership.

Matuke was sandwiched by secretary for legal affairs in the politburo Paul Mangwana, Chadzamira, deputy chairperson Robson Mavhenyengwa and many other party officials.

"Do not take our quietness for foolishness. We are not foolish; we would not have reached where we are if we were foolish. There are some of you who are going against our chairman and we are watching you. You might think that you are going against the chairman alone but no, you are also going against the rest of us," said Matuke.

He warned that nobody will remove Chadzamira from his position except the generality of the party membership at the right time.

"It's not Masvingo district alone which elected our chairman. We cannot have him removed today by your district; it's all of us who will remove him altogether," said Matuke.

Other sources in the party said people aligned to the Makwarimba faction was now under pressure and many of them could be expelled this year ‘for using social media to bring the name of the party into disrepute'.

Source - tellzim

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

COVID-19 hit US citizens warned against travelling to Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 918 Views

Massacre in Dar

3 hrs ago | 1009 Views

How to lead in the era of remote teams

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

How mobile casinos are gaining popularity in developing nations

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chiwenga's total lockdown challenged in court

3 hrs ago | 1672 Views

Rains leave trail of destruction

4 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Bushiri has the last laugh, court rules against his arrest

4 hrs ago | 2361 Views

Dennis Wilson dies

4 hrs ago | 941 Views

Vehicle licensing to continue, says Zinara

4 hrs ago | 611 Views

Foul play: 5 FC Platinum players test 'positive' for Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 435 Views

Bosso nominations now open

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Bolamba Culture Birds calls for dancers

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

US$14 million plant to kick off

4 hrs ago | 256 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals buckle under Covid-19 strain

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

Security guard 'killed' on mango tree

5 hrs ago | 903 Views

DJ Fantan, Levels, Dhama jailed

6 hrs ago | 641 Views

Are we set for a wide open Premier League title race?

6 hrs ago | 220 Views

Premier League Relegation: Are two teams doomed already?

6 hrs ago | 211 Views

Man killed in late night bicycle and scotch-cart collision

10 hrs ago | 2107 Views

Baby was not killed and was not hit by a baton stick, claims police

11 hrs ago | 3318 Views

Zimbabwe to prosecute traveller using fake COVID-19 certificates

13 hrs ago | 2045 Views

Botswana sets currency to lose value faster in 2021

13 hrs ago | 2656 Views

Chamisa's MP blasts Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 2599 Views

MDC Alliance remains a cry baby

13 hrs ago | 1408 Views

Is Mwonzora a Zanu-PF proxy?

13 hrs ago | 1874 Views

How does HE take leave during such a crisis?

13 hrs ago | 960 Views

Thousands of Zimbabweans stranded at Beitbridge Border Post

13 hrs ago | 1473 Views

Lockdown hits exam classes

13 hrs ago | 1520 Views

Journalists' old cards still valid, says ZMC

13 hrs ago | 120 Views

'Level 4 lockdown will cripple economy'

13 hrs ago | 871 Views

Mutare town clerk Maligwa dies

13 hrs ago | 1095 Views

No water supply to Binga despite settling part of Zinwa debt

13 hrs ago | 141 Views

Mark Ngwazi poised for sungura throne

13 hrs ago | 469 Views

Lockdown without safety nets difficult to observe

13 hrs ago | 311 Views

Jailed Artuz leader granted bail pending appeal

14 hrs ago | 108 Views

Katsande tests COVID-19 positive

14 hrs ago | 652 Views

Economy resuscitation is everyone's responsibility

14 hrs ago | 67 Views

Dar war to lift lockdown mood

14 hrs ago | 325 Views

ZimPF demands share of govt funds from MDC-T

14 hrs ago | 832 Views

Zimbabwe records 34 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours

14 hrs ago | 649 Views

Zimbabwe, SA curfews blamed for border log jams

14 hrs ago | 198 Views

Thousands of Zimbabweans cleared into SA

14 hrs ago | 1024 Views

70% of Govt staff working from home

14 hrs ago | 363 Views

Job hunters defy Covid-19 regulations

14 hrs ago | 250 Views

Mnangagwa urges lockdown compliance

14 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zacc surpasses targets?

14 hrs ago | 141 Views

Reinstated Air Zimbabwe workers sent on forced unpaid leave

14 hrs ago | 256 Views

Unions ditching dialogue over US$ pegged wages

14 hrs ago | 661 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days