Illegal miners leave dead colleague in collapsing shaft

by Simbarashe Sithole

Three illegal miners allegedly escaped from a collapsed shaft in Mazowe last week and left their colleague trapped.

Ngonidzashe Mayimbo died on the spot while his colleagues fled from the scene.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson confirmed the case without giving further details.Witnesses said the three escaped and the body was subsequently found by other miners two days after the fateful incident.The body was retrieved and ferried to Concession mortuary for post mortem.