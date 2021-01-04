Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Hwange residents, Hwange Local Board fight over stands

by Staff reporter
04 Jan 2021 at 07:29hrs | Views
HWANGE residents have filed an application at the Hwange Magistrates Court seeking to bar Hwange Local Board (HLB) from allowing certain classes of people to construct houses on their stands while others are not allowed.

Residents said HLB offered subsidised housing stands to the homeseekers, classified as low income in Empumalanga West, adding that beneficiaries were expected to pay US$50 per month for five years into a housing revolving fund account towards the purchase and servicing of the stands.

They said the total value of the stand was US$3 045, indicating that they should not begin developing the superstructure on the said stand until 50% of the cost of the stand has been paid.

In the application, Greater Whange Residents Trust and Washington Mberikwazvo are the applicants while HLB is cited as the respondent.

In their affidavit, the applicants submitted that the respondent's actions allowing a certain class of people to go ahead with construction while others are not allowed to do so were heavy-handed and illegal.

"We seek the assistance of this honourable court to push the respondent towards fulfilling its obligation as stipulated in the objectives mentioned in the preamble to the construction agreement to: Cherish freedom, equality, peace, justice, tolerance, prosperity and patriotism in search of new frontiers under a common destiny,'' the affidavit in part read.

"What is in dispute in the present case, as frequently the case in disputes concerning the housing, is the way the respondent conducted itself along the way towards protecting and promoting the homeseekers' rights.

"The respondent has disappointed the stand owners by barring them from constructing superstructures despite the fact that most of them have paid more than half the total value of the stand.

"The respondent has also unilaterally concluded contracts with third parties without exclusively consulting the homeseekers of Empumalanga West."

Residents indicated that in 2017, HLB engaged the Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ) to service the stands, adding that the memorandum of understanding between the board and the bank remains unknown to most of the beneficiaries.

They said there were 2 135 stands on offer, adding that all homeseekers were ordered to deposit their outstanding balances with IDBZ through a BancABC account number 75600076590008.

Residents said what surprised them was that churches and the board's employees were exempted from the IDBZ arrangement without any explanation.

They prayed for the court to stop HLB from discriminating against some of the homeseekers. HLB is yet to respond to the application.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

COVID-19 hit US citizens warned against travelling to Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 925 Views

Massacre in Dar

3 hrs ago | 1017 Views

How to lead in the era of remote teams

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

How mobile casinos are gaining popularity in developing nations

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chiwenga's total lockdown challenged in court

3 hrs ago | 1673 Views

Rains leave trail of destruction

4 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Bushiri has the last laugh, court rules against his arrest

4 hrs ago | 2365 Views

Dennis Wilson dies

4 hrs ago | 943 Views

Vehicle licensing to continue, says Zinara

4 hrs ago | 611 Views

Foul play: 5 FC Platinum players test 'positive' for Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 435 Views

Bosso nominations now open

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Bolamba Culture Birds calls for dancers

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

US$14 million plant to kick off

4 hrs ago | 256 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals buckle under Covid-19 strain

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

Security guard 'killed' on mango tree

5 hrs ago | 903 Views

DJ Fantan, Levels, Dhama jailed

6 hrs ago | 641 Views

Are we set for a wide open Premier League title race?

6 hrs ago | 220 Views

Premier League Relegation: Are two teams doomed already?

6 hrs ago | 211 Views

Man killed in late night bicycle and scotch-cart collision

10 hrs ago | 2107 Views

Baby was not killed and was not hit by a baton stick, claims police

11 hrs ago | 3320 Views

Zimbabwe to prosecute traveller using fake COVID-19 certificates

13 hrs ago | 2046 Views

Botswana sets currency to lose value faster in 2021

13 hrs ago | 2657 Views

Chamisa's MP blasts Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 2599 Views

MDC Alliance remains a cry baby

13 hrs ago | 1409 Views

Is Mwonzora a Zanu-PF proxy?

13 hrs ago | 1874 Views

How does HE take leave during such a crisis?

13 hrs ago | 960 Views

Thousands of Zimbabweans stranded at Beitbridge Border Post

13 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Lockdown hits exam classes

13 hrs ago | 1520 Views

Journalists' old cards still valid, says ZMC

13 hrs ago | 120 Views

'Level 4 lockdown will cripple economy'

13 hrs ago | 871 Views

Mutare town clerk Maligwa dies

13 hrs ago | 1095 Views

No water supply to Binga despite settling part of Zinwa debt

13 hrs ago | 141 Views

Mark Ngwazi poised for sungura throne

13 hrs ago | 469 Views

Lockdown without safety nets difficult to observe

13 hrs ago | 311 Views

Jailed Artuz leader granted bail pending appeal

14 hrs ago | 108 Views

Katsande tests COVID-19 positive

14 hrs ago | 652 Views

Economy resuscitation is everyone's responsibility

14 hrs ago | 67 Views

Dar war to lift lockdown mood

14 hrs ago | 325 Views

ZimPF demands share of govt funds from MDC-T

14 hrs ago | 832 Views

Zimbabwe records 34 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours

14 hrs ago | 649 Views

Zimbabwe, SA curfews blamed for border log jams

14 hrs ago | 198 Views

Thousands of Zimbabweans cleared into SA

14 hrs ago | 1024 Views

70% of Govt staff working from home

14 hrs ago | 363 Views

Job hunters defy Covid-19 regulations

14 hrs ago | 250 Views

Mnangagwa urges lockdown compliance

14 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zacc surpasses targets?

14 hrs ago | 141 Views

Reinstated Air Zimbabwe workers sent on forced unpaid leave

14 hrs ago | 256 Views

Unions ditching dialogue over US$ pegged wages

14 hrs ago | 661 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days