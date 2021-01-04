Mapeza bullish ahead of Simba clash

News / National

by Staff reporter

FC PLATINUM head coach Norman Mapeza is brimming with confidence that his charges will complete a double over Simba SC when they clash in their final qualification round for the Caf Champions League tomorrow.The two sides are set to lock horns at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium at the back of FC Platinum's 1-0 home win before Christmas and few have given the platinum miners any chance of progressing.A win or draw will see the platinum miners through to the mini-league phase of the club competition.Mapeza is alive to the fact that taking on Simba SC in their own backyard will be a difficult task.However, he is confident his men will get the job done, adding that Simba SC were not invincible."We came here to compete, we are here to get a result. No team is unbeatable even Barcelona, Manchester United get beaten. So there is nothing special about Simba SC," Mapeza said."Last year, they were beaten by UD Songo. Anything is possible in football, if UD Songo can get a result here, we can also still do the same. I know it is going to be tough, but we can still get a result," he said.FC Platinum might have made the task a bit easier by keeping a clean sheet at home, but they know they come up against a different beast where Simba this time will be backed by 30 000 home fans.In Harare, the two teams played in an empty stadium and this time Simba will be looking to take full advantage.