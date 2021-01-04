Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Grim prospects for PSL stars

by Staff reporter
04 Jan 2021 at 07:34hrs | Views
Premier Soccer League (PSL) players face yet more misery on the sidelines following the pronouncement of the month-long lockdown to stem the surge in infections of COVID-19.

Clubs were set to resume training this week in preparation of the league commencing during the first week of March.

But after the government of Zimbabwe imposed a 30-day lockdown where sporting activities and gatherings have been banned,  the league would feasibly resume in April if there is no extension of the restrictive measures.

Sports minister Kirsty Coventry opened a small window of hoping where clubs can apply for a special dispensation, but it is unlikely that it would be anything football can afford.

Government last year made a proposal for football to resume in a phased manner in a controlled environment, but the idea was trashed by Zifa, who said it was elitist and expensive, yet it could be the only route available to them at the moment.

Government has insisted that in this environment, football can only return in a controlled environment, which would see players going into bio-bubble.

Football, however, cannot afford the exercise with clubs struggling to pay players during the time they are inactive.

Even though Zifa had given the greenlight for leagues to resume,  it seems they may not be able to start playing even after the lockdown.

Last month, Zifa indicated that all leagues would resume in March.

The local football mother body wrote to its affiliates informing them that they could resume training in the first week of March.

Zifa spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela, in his correspondence to affiliates, warned that teams should be prepared to play in empty stadiums.

"Following the government's approval for football to return after the COVID-19 break, the executive committee would like to know if you are prepared to start training on January 4 2021. The proposed date for commencement of the league programmes is first week of March 2021," Gwesela's letter read.

"Please bear in mind that the resumption of football activities is preceded by mandatory COVID-19 testing of all stakeholders, with only COVID-19-free individuals being allowed to participate while those found positive should self-isolate," he said.

Zifa warned clubs that they would need to brace up for the unexpected.

"Football post-COVID-19 brings about new realities for institutions which you should brace up for. The likelihood of playing in empty stadiums is very high considering that large gatherings are prohibited. Zifa will honour its promise to pay for initial tests for all players as well as paying referees' fees for the forthcoming season," he added.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

COVID-19 hit US citizens warned against travelling to Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 917 Views

Massacre in Dar

3 hrs ago | 1009 Views

How to lead in the era of remote teams

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

How mobile casinos are gaining popularity in developing nations

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chiwenga's total lockdown challenged in court

3 hrs ago | 1672 Views

Rains leave trail of destruction

4 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Bushiri has the last laugh, court rules against his arrest

4 hrs ago | 2361 Views

Dennis Wilson dies

4 hrs ago | 941 Views

Vehicle licensing to continue, says Zinara

4 hrs ago | 611 Views

Foul play: 5 FC Platinum players test 'positive' for Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 435 Views

Bosso nominations now open

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Bolamba Culture Birds calls for dancers

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

US$14 million plant to kick off

4 hrs ago | 256 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals buckle under Covid-19 strain

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

Security guard 'killed' on mango tree

5 hrs ago | 903 Views

DJ Fantan, Levels, Dhama jailed

6 hrs ago | 641 Views

Are we set for a wide open Premier League title race?

6 hrs ago | 220 Views

Premier League Relegation: Are two teams doomed already?

6 hrs ago | 211 Views

Man killed in late night bicycle and scotch-cart collision

10 hrs ago | 2107 Views

Baby was not killed and was not hit by a baton stick, claims police

11 hrs ago | 3318 Views

Zimbabwe to prosecute traveller using fake COVID-19 certificates

13 hrs ago | 2045 Views

Botswana sets currency to lose value faster in 2021

13 hrs ago | 2656 Views

Chamisa's MP blasts Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 2599 Views

MDC Alliance remains a cry baby

13 hrs ago | 1408 Views

Is Mwonzora a Zanu-PF proxy?

13 hrs ago | 1874 Views

How does HE take leave during such a crisis?

13 hrs ago | 960 Views

Thousands of Zimbabweans stranded at Beitbridge Border Post

13 hrs ago | 1473 Views

Lockdown hits exam classes

13 hrs ago | 1520 Views

Journalists' old cards still valid, says ZMC

13 hrs ago | 120 Views

'Level 4 lockdown will cripple economy'

13 hrs ago | 871 Views

Mutare town clerk Maligwa dies

13 hrs ago | 1095 Views

No water supply to Binga despite settling part of Zinwa debt

13 hrs ago | 141 Views

Mark Ngwazi poised for sungura throne

13 hrs ago | 469 Views

Lockdown without safety nets difficult to observe

13 hrs ago | 311 Views

Jailed Artuz leader granted bail pending appeal

14 hrs ago | 108 Views

Katsande tests COVID-19 positive

14 hrs ago | 652 Views

Economy resuscitation is everyone's responsibility

14 hrs ago | 67 Views

Dar war to lift lockdown mood

14 hrs ago | 325 Views

ZimPF demands share of govt funds from MDC-T

14 hrs ago | 832 Views

Zimbabwe records 34 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours

14 hrs ago | 649 Views

Zimbabwe, SA curfews blamed for border log jams

14 hrs ago | 198 Views

Thousands of Zimbabweans cleared into SA

14 hrs ago | 1024 Views

70% of Govt staff working from home

14 hrs ago | 363 Views

Job hunters defy Covid-19 regulations

14 hrs ago | 250 Views

Mnangagwa urges lockdown compliance

14 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zacc surpasses targets?

14 hrs ago | 141 Views

Reinstated Air Zimbabwe workers sent on forced unpaid leave

14 hrs ago | 256 Views

Unions ditching dialogue over US$ pegged wages

14 hrs ago | 661 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days